Plant Protein Is "The Next Big Thing" In New Wonderful® Pistachios Campaign Featuring Tony Gonzalez

As insights around plant protein continue to mount, Wonderful Pistachios sees this campaign as an opportunity to reach the increasing number of people who are at a crossroads of two distinct shifts; wanting to eat less meat and wanting to increase their daily protein intake. Containing six grams of plant protein per serving, Wonderful Pistachios simultaneously meets both these needs in one healthy and delicious snack.

Six different comedic commercials feature either Tony Gonzalez or Kendrick Farris eating Wonderful Pistachios as their go-to source for plant protein. And while getting protein from plants might sound strange to some, the spots highlight it's not as strange as some of the things people in their respective sports used to do in the past: weightlifters wearing leotards in the 1980s, football players playing without a mouthguard in the 1940s, and the awkward position of the football goalpost in the 1970s (in front of the endzone). Overall, the campaign shows sports have evolved and one of those changes is the evolution of protein consumption.

"Partnering with exceptional athletes to spread awareness for Wonderful Pistachios has been a key part of our brand identity for years and we're especially excited to work with both Tony Gonzalez and Kendrick Farris because they're also aligned with our greater mission to spread awareness about Wonderful Pistachios as a source of plant protein," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "Snacking is a big opportunity for plant protein, whether you're watching football or satisfying a mid-day craving, and this new campaign spreads that message in a fun way."

"It's great when I get to work with brands that organically fit with my lifestyle," said Tony Gonzalez. "As a former professional athlete who ate a plant-focused diet, I've learned to listen to my body and be mindful of my nutritional intake, especially during snack time. Wonderful Pistachios pack the protein punch I need throughout my day, and have always been a part of my healthy diet."

Debuting on television, "The Next Big Thing" is the brand's first campaign to feature both classic in-shell pistachios and No Shells. Airing on TV throughout football season, the campaign is also timed to the holidays, a key selling period for Wonderful Pistachios and when consumers are making health-focused New Year's resolutions. Digital and social media, print, in-store POS, FSIs, and public relations will support the campaign as well, and will reach consumers throughout the year.

"Wonderful Pistachios has a long history of being a go-to snack for football fans, but learning that plants, like Wonderful Pistachios, are the go-to-source of protein for some of our favorite football players, like Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, can be a bit of a revelation," said Bobby Pearce, chief creative officer, Wonderful Agency. "This campaign brings to life in a fun and humorous way what plant protein enthusiasts like Tony Gonzalez and Kendrick Farris have known all along about the benefits of plant protein."

As a supporter of plant-based eating patterns, Wonderful Pistachios made its foray into plant protein education in April 2019 with its debut Plant-Based Nutrition Leadership Symposium which gathered the nation's foremost plant-based nutrition experts to discuss emerging trends on the topic. Earlier this month, the brand hosted an educational virtual seminar for nutritionists and retail partners, led by Christopher Gardner, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is available in Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Chili Roasted, and Honey Roasted. In-shell varieties include Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, No Salt, Natural Raw, Salt & Pepper, and Sweet Chili. Various packaging sizes are available to fit different snacking needs, including grab-and-go, for me, for us and social snacking.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, "The Next Big Thing" campaign, or to view current and past commercial spots, please visit GetCrackin.com, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

