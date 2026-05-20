PLANTA Repositions for U.S. Growth Following Foundational Chapter in Toronto

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLANTA, the chef-driven plant-based restaurant brand known for redefining modern dining, today announced a strategic transition to sharpen its focus on continued growth and expansion across the United States. As part of this evolution, operation of the Toronto Yorkville and Queen West locations concluded on May 19, 2026.

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Founded in Toronto in 2016, PLANTA built its identity and early success within the city's dynamic dining landscape, establishing a new standard for plant-based cuisine that is both globally inspired and widely accessible. The Toronto locations served as the foundation for the brand's development, creative direction, and loyal community.

The strategic transition follows a period of broader operational refinement and long-term strategic planning. In response to sustained economic pressures within the Canadian market and a desire to focus resources where the brand is experiencing its strongest performance, PLANTA is realigning its footprint to support scalable, long-term growth.

PLANTA's U.S. operations, which operate under a separate entity, continue to perform strongly across its key markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. The brand is seeing consistent momentum across guest engagement, menu innovation, and overall business performance, positioning it for continued expansion in additional U.S. cities.

As the Toronto chapter comes to a close, the brand remains focused on honoring its roots while confidently moving forward into its next stage of evolution.

Media Contact:

Timur Tugberk

1-202-294-4264

[email protected]

May Digital Media Kit

About PLANTA

PLANTA is a chef-driven, plant-based restaurant brand focused on delivering craveable, globally inspired dishes through a modern hospitality experience. Founded in 2016, the brand was built on the belief that plant-based dining should feel exciting, accessible, and indulgent. Today, PLANTA operates five locations across the United States (NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C.) and continues to expand in key urban markets.

SOURCE PLANTA Restaurants