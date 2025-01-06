PLANTAFORM LAUNCHES SMART INDOOR GARDENS IN THE US AT CES 2025

Award-Winning Fogponics Technology Elevates Form and Function of Indoor Gardening with Sleek, Innovative Design

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today at CES, Plantaform, a pioneer in sustainable indoor gardening, proudly announces the launch of its Smart Indoor Garden in the United States. Named CES Innovation Awards® Best of Innovation in the Food and AgTech category for 2025, Plantaform is the world's first smart indoor garden that uses fog to grow plants.

"We are excited to bring our innovative Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden to the U.S. market, empowering individuals and families to grow their own fresh, nutritious produce year-round," said Alberto Aguilar, CEO of Plantaform. "Our CES Best of Innovation Award reaffirms our mission to revolutionize the way we grow food indoors by providing simple, elegant and easy-to-use technology that meets the needs of the modern home."

Designed to be a living piece of furniture, Plantaform is a fusion of form and function that enhances the beauty of any home while encouraging a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Fogponics – Invented by NASA, Refined by Plantaform.

Harnessing advanced fogponics technology, an evolution of aeroponics developed by NASA, Plantaform's innovative system delivers water and nutrients directly to plant roots through an ultra-fine mist, resulting in faster plant growth, higher yields, and a cleaner, more sustainable gardening experience. Fogponics is exceptionally water-efficient, consuming 30 to 50% less water than hydroponic systems and 10% less than aeroponic systems. As a result, Plantaform indoor gardens only need water refills every two to three weeks.

"Unlike other smart indoor gardens on the market today, Plantaform is a fully enclosed and fully automated smart indoor garden that precisely controls the growing environment," said Renata Scorsone, VP Marketing, Plantaform. "By optimizing light, water, airflow and even temperature levels, Plantaform makes growing fresh greens, vegetables and edible flowers as easy as making a cup of coffee."

Plantaform Features and Benefits:

Faster Growth, Better Yields: The fogponics system delivers nutrients and water directly to the roots, which is more readily absorbed by plants, accelerating growth and optimizing yields year-round.





The fogponics system delivers nutrients and water directly to the roots, which is more readily absorbed by plants, accelerating growth and optimizing yields year-round. Easy To Use, No Green Thumb Required: The intuitive Plantaform apps optimize the growing conditions for the plants while providing reminders for watering, fertilizing and step-by-step guidance through each phase of plant growth and harvesting.





The intuitive Plantaform apps optimize the growing conditions for the plants while providing reminders for watering, fertilizing and step-by-step guidance through each phase of plant growth and harvesting. Sleek, Modern Design: The Plantaform device's minimalist egg-shaped design and white or black color options blend seamlessly into any home decor, enhancing living spaces with a touch of modern sophistication and elegance.





The Plantaform device's minimalist egg-shaped design and white or black color options blend seamlessly into any home decor, enhancing living spaces with a touch of modern sophistication and elegance. Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Gardening: Using 98% less water than traditional gardening methods, Plantaform is pesticide-free, uses non-GMO seeds and promotes a healthier lifestyle with hyper-local produce that helps reduce food waste.

The Plantaform Indoor Garden includes everything you need for your first harvest and is now available for purchase in the U.S. at an MSRP of $499.99 USD from Plantaform.com.

Plantaform invites you to experience the future of indoor gardening firsthand at CES 2025. The team will be demonstrating its fogponics technology at Pepcom's Holiday Spectacular on Jan. 6 and in Booth #53352 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2 - Smart Home Pavilion from Jan. 7 to 10.

About Plantaform Technology Inc.

Plantaform is pioneering the use of NASA fogponics technology to revolutionize indoor gardening with fully automated, enclosed indoor gardens that empower consumers to grow fresh produce year-round. With a focus on sustainability, innovation and design, Plantaform is transforming how we think about food production. Founded in Canada in 2020, Plantaform is expanding globally, delivering a premium gardening experience to the modern home. Visit plantaform.com .

Contact:

Leah Cybulski

708 426 8730

[email protected]

SOURCE Plantaform Technology Inc.