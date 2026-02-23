PlantArcBio and Helix Sementes e Biotecnologia (Agroceres Group Company) Announce Licensing Collaboration to Advance High-Yield, Drought-Resilient Corn in South America

Under the agreement, Helix has licensed PlantArcBio's proprietary genes associated with yield improvement and drought tolerance for application in corn. The collaboration will focus on integrating these genes into Helix's elite corn germplasm and advancing product development for key South American corn producing countries as Brazil and Argentina.

The licensed genes were discovered by PlantArcBio using its patented DIP™ platform, which enables high throughput discovery of novel genes with strong and reproducible agronomic impact. In collaboration with Rallis India (a Tata enterprise), these genes were introduced into corn and demonstrated significant and consistent yield improvements under both irrigated and drought-stress conditions.

The collaboration with Helix advances this validated technology into elite corn germplasm for South American markets, accelerating the development of competitive commercial hybrids.

"We are pleased to partner with Helix, a strong regional player with deep expertise in corn breeding and commercialization," said Dror Shalitin, CEO of PlantArcBio. "By combining our validated genetic technology with Helix's elite commercial lines, this collaboration has the potential to deliver high-performing, climate-resilient corn hybrids that can make a real difference for growers across key South American countries."

"A drought-resilient corn would be a major breakthrough for Brazilian growers, especially considering the climate conditions of our second yearly harvest", said Urbano Ribeiral Jr., CFO of Agroceres Group. "Integrating PlantArcBio's genes into our elite germplasm supports the development of competitive commercial corn hybrids for both grain and silage, with the goal of addressing key agronomic challenges faced by growers."

About PlantArcBio

PlantArcBio is an ag-biotechnology company developing proprietary gene discovery, gene-editing optimization, and RNAi-based technologies to enhance crop performance and sustainability. Through its patented DIP™ and DIPPER™ platforms, PlantArcBio discovers and optimizes genes and genetic elements that drive improvements in yield, stress tolerance, disease resistance, and nutritional quality. The company partners with global seed and agriculture leaders to commercialize its innovations across major crops and markets.

About Helix (Agroceres Group)

Helix Sementes is a seed company within Agroceres Group, focused on the development and commercialization of corn genetics tailored to Brazilian and South American growing conditions. Helix is associated with the brands Sementes Biomatrix and Santa Helena Sementes, serving growers across multiple production environments.

