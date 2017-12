KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantations International Agarwood Sdn Bhd in Malaysia is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Paul Martin as its Chief Executive Officer in Malaysia. Mr. Martin has extensive experience in the financial industry having worked for 12 years in the City of London as a stockbroker and successful market trader. He then capitalized on his in-depth knowledge of the financial markets as he moved into a lucrative client facing role as an independent financial adviser, developing and managing portfolios for numerous International clients.

After several years in the same industry, Mr. Martin moved his focus to business interests further afield to take advantage of huge real estate opportunities in financial services in Spain and real estate projects in Brazil.

Mr. Martin's key strength is his ability to identify and profit from untapped emerging market opportunities. During the last eight years he has developed a keen interest in environmentally aware business models and for the last 5 years, he has been consulting in sustainable agribusiness projects, the last 4 of which have been based in Asia.

Mr. Martin was the original driving force for Plantations International in Indonesia where he spearheaded the company's expansion and agarwood planting programs in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products, Plantations International strives to go the extra mile to exceed its clients' expectations. We put teamwork, innovation and our passion for creating "ethical & sustainable capital" at the heart of everything we do.

