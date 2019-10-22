Plantations International Opens Malaysia Visitors Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantations International Malaysia, part of the Plantations International group of companies, is very pleased to announce the opening of its new client services offices and visitors centre in Kulai, Johor, Malaysia.

Plantations International's primary agroforestry species in Malaysia are Aqualaria trees, for their precious Agarwood resin for the fragrance industry, and Musang King Durian, for the primary export markets of Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

The new Johor visitor centre will act as the starting point for plantation inspection visits for Plantations International clients visiting from Malaysia, Singapore, as well as all parts of the world. When not being used by clients, the visitor centre will act as an educational facility to train local farmers who desire to learn the latest Agarwood and Durian planting and cultivation techniques, as part of Plantations International's community outreach programme.

The Musang King Durian is by far considered one of Asia's most popular and beloved fruit, and it only grows in certain parts of Malaysia. Currently, there are only about 500,000 Musang King Durian trees in all of Malaysia.

Agarwood oil, also known as "oud oil," is one of the most precious, rare and certainly the most expensive essential oils in existence today. The essential oud oil is derived from the heartwood of the Aquilaria tree. There are a number of popular species but, typically, Aquilaria Malaccensis or Aquilaria Crassna are used to make high-grade and commercially viable oud oil.

Plantations International currently manages Aquilaria tree plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia and has expansion plans for Thailand in Q3 of 2020 and for Vietnam in Q1 of 2021.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational, plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products, Plantations International strives to go the extra mile to exceed its clients' expectations. We put teamwork, innovation and our passion for creating "ethical and sustainable capital" at the heart of everything we do.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775

Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com

http://www.plantationsinternational.com

Related Images

plantations-international.jpg

Plantations International

Related Links

Plantations International Facebook

Plantations International Photos

SOURCE Plantations International

Related Links

http://www.plantationsinternational.com/

