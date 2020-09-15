Plantations International to Grow Mangoes in Thailand
Sep 15, 2020, 10:07 ET
BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok-based Plantations International Co. Limited in Thailand, which is part of the Plantations International group of companies, is very pleased to announce that it has just secured 50 Rai (80,000 m2) of prime land to grow "Nam Dok Mai" Mangoes in Chon Buri, Thailand.
The new 50 Rai plantation which is in close proximity to Plantations International Agarwood and Cassava Plantations will hold 14,000 mango trees in high-density formation and is expected to yield 980,000 kg of the premium Sithong variety of Nam Dok Mai Mangoes per annum.
Currently, the Sithong Mango is selling for USD 2-3 per kg domestically and is achieving prices of over 9 Euros per kg in France, which is to be Plantations International's primary mango export market in Europe.
Thailand cultivates around three million metric tons of mangoes per annum, making Thailand the market leader on a per capita basis in mango cultivation with India and the Philippines close behind.
In Thailand, Plantations International also grows Agarwood and Cassava. The company also has durian plantations planned for Q2 of 2021 as part of the expansion of its Durian Harvests brand.
