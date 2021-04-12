Plante Moran Named to FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plante Moran has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for the 23rd consecutive year.

One of the nation's largest certified public accounting and business advisory firms, Plante Moran is noted for its philosophy of "being a people firm disguised as an accounting firm," with a focus on supporting its staff holistically – as professionals, parents and individuals with outside interests – which has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past year has been like no other, and we're particularly pleased with how we've met the challenges and continued to support our staff and partners in a work-from-home environment," Managing Partner Jim Proppe said.

To address pandemic related-challenges, Plante Moran created its Work from Home Remedies Program, which is built around four pillars: technology, flexibility, recharging and finances. The program includes enhanced scheduling flexibility to assist staff who are caring for others, financial support of up to $2,000 in reimbursement for continuous learning and dependent care, $600 for home-office upgrades in addition to company-provided technology, free meal deliveries, and reimbursement for at-home gym equipment.

Plante Moran has shown additional commitment to its staff during the pandemic by avoiding furloughs and supporting working parents through its flexible time-off policy and scheduling alternatives that allow caregivers to temporarily reduce work hours without sacrificing their career prospects.

"Plante Moran was founded on the belief that the whole person comes to work," Proppe said. "We're intentional about providing a culture where people come first and where 'work-life balance' isn't just a catchphrase but is embedded in everything we do. This is how we're able to attract the best professionals in the business and help them stay in the workforce during challenging times.

"This recognition from FORTUNE affirms we're on the right path and staying true to our core values."

Plante Moran has a staff of more than 3,300 professionals based in Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, as well as international offices in China, Mexico, India and Japan.

