Planted Places Launches Kitchen Garden Membership Service

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown company Planted Places announced the launch of its kitchen gardening subscription service today.

"Planted Places grew out of the desire to simplify growing a kitchen garden, and make it really easy for people without a lot of gardening experience or a lot of space," said Christy Ross, Planted Places Founder and CEO. "We created the Planted Membership in response to the incredible 'grow your own food' movement. It is my personal mission to help people grow their own nutrient dense leafy greens in organic living soil." Christy went on to say, "It's so important that people learn about healthy soil that we ship it to them! We ship soil, plus everything else needed including the proprietary wall systems and containers to teach them the basics about growing, supporting them completely on that journey with classes and tutorials."

Planted Places designed the Ps for gardening in limited spaces. All you need is the right amount of sunlight and enough space for an average height adult to stand, and anyone can grow leafy greens, herbs, and small fruiting plants without sacrificing the soil! "Soil stores carbon and removes CO2 from our atmosphere. It's also a living thing with microbial activity that's similar to the human microbiome, so we believe that growing in soil is better for people and the planet," Christy said.

"Our team is committed to member success and has worked hard to create a program that would deliver transformation through kitchen gardening and direct shipping," said Angela Abshier, Planted Places Marketing Executive. "Our goal is for everyone to be growing food in soil at home. It's that simple. And that big."

With Memberships ranging from six seedlings four times a year, to thirty-six seedlings every month, Planted Places is out to prove that anyone can do this.

Planted Places offers thoughtful programming including cooking classes designed around what you are growing, yoga classes to keep members grounded, and interviews with leaders in nutrition, healthcare and wellness designed to inspire and educate. "Through this Membership you will grow to understand the symbiotic relationship we all have with the food we eat and how special it is to grow it," Abshier said. "We want everyone to experience the transformation that comes from food gardening in soil. This isn't just about your gut health and glowy skin, this is about transformation of your space and even your mental health. The simple act of gardening is transformative and we can't wait to deliver it to everyone."

About Planted Places

Planted Places is a gardening subscription that enables members to grow food on a small scale in small spaces. The Planted Box container gardening series is thoughtfully designed to grow into the vertical Planted Wall system—a complete mini-ecosystem with timed irrigation. The Planted MD customer success program provides support along the way and ensures an engaged customer experience with proven results. Planted Places also provides its members with cooking and yoga classes and interaction within its gardening community. Planted Places is located in the Bay Area of California and memberships are available nationwide. Learn more at www.plantedplaces.com.

Contact:

Angela Abshier

[email protected]

(702) 236-1520

SOURCE Planted Places

Related Links

https://www.plantedplaces.com

