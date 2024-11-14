Planteneers Showcases Ingredient Portfolio with Food Demos at Private Label Manufacturers Association's 2024 Trade Show

Join Planteneers as they join a co-manufacturing company at the PLMA show

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planteneers, a global leader in plant-based food ingredient solutions is headed to PLMA's 2-24 trade show in Chicago, November 17-19. The Planteneers team plans to showcase a wide range of food demonstrations that highlight how the ingredient blends work in everyday plant-based food products. Planteneers, the plant-based pioneers, who just opened a new Customer Center of Excellence in Aurora, Illinois this past summer hopes to connect with a variety of food creators at booth F413.

Planteneers will be joining the No Meat Factory company at their booth this year to highlight the great partnerships that can be created between ingredient suppliers and co-manufacturers and how those partnerships can make product creation easier. No Meat Factory is a leading co-manufacturer of plant-based foods, offering scalable production capabilities for private label, foodservice, and branded companies. Among the Planteneers foods – that can also be created by No Meat Factory – being demonstrated at booth F413, you'll be able to taste:

Plant-based marbled steak

Clean label, plant-based salami

Plant-based fried calamari

Quinoa-kale veggie patty

Bite-size hot dogs

Planteneers bundles all the key capabilities in the manufacture of plant-based foods, with an unmatched bandwidth of knowledge on applications, raw materials and textures, but can additionally provide you with:

Process expertise to help solve for challenges that often arise in plant-based products and expertise to get the absolute best from our ingredient blends.

to help solve for challenges that often arise in plant-based products and expertise to get the absolute best from our ingredient blends. Recipe development that easily overcomes the guesswork and uses ingredient levels and blends to work for your product line and system.

that easily overcomes the guesswork and uses ingredient levels and blends to work for your product line and system. Functional systems to answer your mouthfeel, taste and texture challenges.

to answer your mouthfeel, taste and texture challenges. North American applications lab to make workshopping a product faster. Working where the ingredients are can speed that development pipeline and make market launch closer than you think.

With this uniquely comprehensive toolbox we develop plant-based meat, dairy and deli alternatives for food manufacturers around the world. Join us at PLMA to see what our ingredient blends can do to make your plant-based product even better.

About Planteneers:

Planteneers is a go-to, total, plant-based ingredient solutions provider; offering stabilizers, texturizers, colors, and flavor solutions for all plant-based and hybrid products. Seeking to accelerate speed-to-market and commercialization timelines, Planteneers' team of R&D experts work with you to develop plant-based alternatives to meat, sausage, fish, cheese, milks, dairy, and deli foods. Planteneers accesses the knowledge of 100+ R&D specialists and the extensive applications technology of the large, independent, owner-operated Stern-Wywiol Group's twelve sister companies across the globe.

For more information: Ashley Kindle Planteneers Marketing Communications Manager, North America Tel.: +1.513.212.0892 E-Mail: [email protected] Press contact: Amy N. Maggio Planteneers Media Consultant, North America ANM Marketing and Communications Tel.: +1.312.617.6248

SOURCE Planteneers