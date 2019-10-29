Plantensive Named as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2019 Market Guide for Supply Chain Planning BPO or BPaaS and Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting

READING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantensive, A Vaco Company and supply chain and retail planning consulting provider, has been cited as a Representative Vendor for the following Gartner Market Guides*:

Market Guide for Supply Chain Planning BPO or BPaaS [ Amber Salley , et al., Published on: July 29, 2019 ]. According to the report, "Outsourcing can improve demand and supply planning through outcome-driven objectives. Supply chain leaders who seek support with BPO or BPaaS projects should use this research to help identify third-party service providers that can perform supply chain planning activities."

[ , et al., Published on: ]. According to the report, "Outsourcing can improve demand and supply planning through outcome-driven objectives. Supply chain leaders who seek support with BPO or BPaaS projects should use this research to help identify third-party service providers that can perform supply chain planning activities." Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting [ Michael Dominy and Kamala Raman , Published on: July 23, 2019 ]. According to the report, "The supply chain strategy and operations consulting market is transforming as consulting firms shift their delivery models and large providers continue to acquire specialists. Supply chain leaders can use this Market Guide when searching for a supply chain strategy and/or operations consulting firm."

"Most companies no longer tolerate approaches to strategy and operations consulting projects that involve months of fact-finding and workshops. Better access to data within client systems, greater availability of data across markets and industries, and improved analytical tools enable consulting firms to compress or automate elements of strategy and roadmap development." This is a key finding from the Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting.

Grant Lock, Managing Partner of Plantensive, said, "Our vision at Plantensive is to create clients for life by delivering excellence through our relationships and solutions. We never start a project with a blank page. We arrive with an operational framework and use that along with the combined vision and mission to create a blended roadmap. As a result, our value is immediately apparent. We are thrilled to be cited as a Representative Vendor by such a well-respected organization, like Gartner."

*Plantensive is owned by Vaco. Vaco acquired MEBC Global in 2018, and this entity was re-branded as Plantensive.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Plantensive:

Plantensive is part of the Vaco family of companies with $750 Million in revenue. Plantensive is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. We provide end to end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value. We build, implement and optimize dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with your business strategy so you can meet demand efficiently and build network resiliency to adapt to business challenges, new regulations and potential disruptions. From building strategy to implementing it, we've got you covered. Plantensive's global supply chain services meet you wherever you are in your journey – from your suppliers to your customers. For more information on Plantensive, visit us at www.plantensive.com.

Contact:

Molly Culleiton

724-448-5179

SOURCE Plantensive