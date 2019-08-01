Plantensive Recognized in SupplyChainBrain's Great Supply Chain Partners Annual List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantensive, a supply chain and retail planning consulting provider, announces that they have been named Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. This is the first client-nominated award for the newly merged firm, the product of Vaco Supply Chain Solutions and MEBC Global.

"For seventeen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance."

This year's field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

"We are thrilled to make this list of Great Supply Chain Partners! Being a newly combined firm, this reinstates our company's hard work and perseverance through this merger," said Grant Lock, Managing Partner of Plantensive. "Our vision at Plantensive is that we create clients for life by delivering excellence through our relationships and solutions. Being a client-nominated award reinforces that our commitment to client relationships results in better outcomes for all."

About Plantensive

Plantensive, A Vaco Company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. We provide end to end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value. We build, implement and optimize dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with your business strategy so you can meet demand efficiently and build network resiliency to adapt to business challenges, new regulations and potential disruptions. From building strategy to implementing it, we've got you covered. Plantensive's global supply chain services meet you wherever you are in your journey – from your suppliers to your customers. For more information on Plantensive, visit us at www.plantensive.com.

