Planter Market size to increase by USD 152.49 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global planter market size is estimated to grow by USD 152.49 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Planter Market 2023-2027

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline 1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Residential 2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 Europe 3.2 North America 3.3 APAC 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

More people are expected to buy planters from physical stores instead of online in the coming years. Even though online shopping is getting more popular, many still prefer going to a store. In 2017, the value of planters bought in stores was $437.17 million.

One reason people like buying in stores is because they can see and touch the product before buying it. Also, when you buy in a store, you get your product right away, without waiting for it to be delivered. These things are likely to make more people want to shop in stores, which will make the store segment of the planter market grow during the forecast period.

In the Planter Market, a diverse range of containers are available for flowers and small plants. These come in various materials such as Plastic, Wood, Ceramics, and Glass, each offering unique sizes, shapes, and colors to suit different Decoration needs. Whether for Interior or Exterior decoration, nurseries, greenhouses, or the Landscaping industry, planters are essential.

Farmers also utilize them for Traditional crops and Agricultural implements. Planters can be found in various Sizes and Shapes, from simple Holes to elaborate Transplanters. The market caters to various sectors, including Floriculture, and offers advanced features like Four-wheel drive and Hydraulic systems for large-scale operations. Power take-off units and Tractor-mounted planters are also popular in the market.

The planter market is bustling with activity, driven by various factors like the need for efficient farming methods, changing weather patterns, and increasing urbanization. Let's break it down.

In rural areas, farmers are turning to mechanized equipment like tractors and precision machinery to enhance their planting processes. With the help of seed meters, seed tubes, and other tools, they're ensuring uniform distribution of seeds, even in large fields. This precision farming approach is particularly crucial in arable lands where water scarcity and soil moisture levels can vary greatly.

Corporate involvement and private companies play a significant role in this market, providing farmers with advanced planters equipped with features like power take-off (PTO) units and three-point hitches for easy attachment to tractors. These companies often collaborate with farmers through contract farming arrangements, ensuring a steady supply of food grains and raw materials.

In urban areas, the demand for home decorates and outdoor decoration is on the rise, leading to increased interest in container gardening and greenhouse technology. People are looking for recyclable and environmentally friendly options for their interior decoration, emphasizing sustainability.

Despite weather uncertainties, the planter market continues to thrive, with leading manufacturers constantly innovating to meet the needs of farmers across different agro-climatic zones. Automation is also making its mark, reducing wastage and optimizing planting processes.

Overall, the planter market is dynamic, driven by the synergy between human labor and mechanized equipment, all aimed at maximizing yields and preserving our fertile land for generations to come.

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

