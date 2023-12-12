Planter Market size to increase by USD 152.49 million during 2022-2027 | Growing number of multifamily properties to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planter Market size is expected to grow by USD 152.49 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The rise in multifamily buildings worldwide has increased the need for landscaping and gardening services. Certain cities in the US have established specific directives for developers of multifamily buildings, intensifying the demand for professional gardening services and subsequently emphasizing the necessity for planters to facilitate gardening activities. Additionally, the global aging population, due to longer lifespans and lower birth rates, is actively participating in gardening, further driving the demand for gardening services and subsequently boosting the global planters market. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Planter Market 2023-2027

Planter Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the planter market: Anderson Die and Manufacturing Inc., BENITO URBAN SL, Garden City Plastics, Griffon Corp., Harshdeep India, HC Co. Inc., Landmark Plastic Inc., Milan Plast Pvt Ltd., Nursery Supplies Inc., Otter Tail Corp., Poppelmann GmbH and Co. KG, Scheurich GmbH and Co. KG, Stefanplast S.p.A., Titi Sinaran M Sdn. Bhd., WR CERAMIKA, Yorkshire Flowerpots, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Elho BV, geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, and Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd.

Planter Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.95% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trends:

Vertical gardening, a productive growing system utilizing supports like trellises, is gaining popularity in urban areas.

These green walls installed on buildings offer numerous benefits, including protection from pollution, dust, and sun rays, boosting the appeal of vertical gardens in residential and commercial spaces.

The demand for various planters is on the rise due to the increased adoption of vertical gardens, expected to drive growth in the global planters market.

Challenges

Global warming, contributing to nearly 20% of water scarcity worldwide, is altering water availability significantly.

US states and local governments have imposed water usage limits for landscaping across residential, commercial, and recreational areas due to diminishing water resources.

Cities like Mumbai have restricted the growth of high-water-consuming plants and implemented Maximum Applicable Water Allowance (MAWA), impacting plant variety in landscapes, and potentially hindering the growth of the global planters market amidst increasing global warming.

Keg Segments:

The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The conventional method of purchasing planters through physical stores, known as the offline segment, is expected to dominate the market's growth during the forecast period. Despite the increasing preference for online shopping, numerous consumers opt for offline purchases due to various reasons. One more benefit of the offline sector is the instant accessibility of products. Customers avoid waiting for shipments or concerns about potential delays. Consequently, these elements are anticipated to boost the demand for offline channels within the global planters market.

ToC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

