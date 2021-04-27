Planterra Conservatory Expands Plant-Based Menu At Famous Garden Wedding Venue

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planterra Conservatory, the world-famous garden venue, is taking the plant-based lifestyle to the next level with its newly updated vegetable-centric menu.

"Not only can you get married amongst the plants and flowers at Planterra, but guests can also have a full, filling five-course menu made exclusively from plants," says Shane Pliska, President of Planterra.

Filet mignon and jumbo shrimp are still mainstays at Planterra weddings, but for couples who wish to immerse themselves and their guests into plant-based culinary bliss, Planterra's chef has designed menus to be universally satisfying.

"Our plant-based menu is not just an option, it's a feature – and highly requested," says Pliska.

One stand-out item is the signature Planterra Palm Cake, a tray passed hors d'oeuvre made from hearts of palm and artichoke hearts. It delivers a savory, multi-dimensional bite, much like pan-fried goat cheese or a crab cake, but is made only from ingredients grown under the sun. The Planterra Palm Cake has become one of the most popular menu items, and as a result of the growing interest, Planterra has released an adapted recipe for people to make at home as an entrée salad.

"We believe the most exciting culinary innovations will be discovered – or rediscovered – in plants. This is the future, and the future is green," adds Pliska.

To learn more about the Planterra Conservatory, find the Planterra Palm Cake recipe, or to inquire about an event booking, visit www.planterraevents.com.

About Planterra Conservatory

The Planterra Conservatory is a glass-enclosed, botanical garden wedding and event venue. With European curved trusses, indoor koi ponds and a dramatic stone gabion archway, the Conservatory houses a wide collection of lush, exotic botanicals, providing views of the stars on a clear night and soft, natural light during the day. The Conservatory opened as a venue in 2010 amidst the redevelopment of Planterra's original circa 1930s greenhouses, and it also serves as a headquarters for Planterra Corporation, offering nationally award-winning interior landscape services by providing plants, design and maintenance to corporate facilities nationwide. For more information on Planterra visit, www.planterra.com. To book an event, visit www.planterraevents.com.

