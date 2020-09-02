Planterra Foods' CEO Pens Open Letter In The New York Times To Address Evolution Of Plant-Based Food Category

In June 2020, Planterra Foods, a Colorado-based start-up, debuted its first line of plant-based protein products with its new consumer brand, OZO™. The new line is making a name for itself with its exceptional taste, simple ingredients and a nutritional advantage aiming to grow flexitarian consumption by offering a positive protein solution.

"We exist because of the decades of work done by past plant-based food brands and most recently by the growing rise of meat alternative brands," said Macken. "We're here to say thank you to the brands that helped shine a light on this growing category, paving the path for Planterra Foods and our OZO brand to lead this next generation of plant-based foods. I believe it's important to recognize how much this industry has evolved, but we've only just begun."

Read the full letter from Macken below:

An Open Letter to People Who Love Food:

There's been recent chatter and attempted 'take downs' around some companies that helped pave the way for the plant-based food industry and brands. To be clear, plant-based meats have been around for decades and we'd be remiss if we didn't take a moment to say thank you to Beyond Meat® and Impossible Foods, who shined a light on this space and helped elevate it to where it is today. I believe it's important to recognize how much this industry has evolved, but we've only just begun.

We are Planterra Foods®, a new company founded with the intent of feeding future generations. Our goal is to delight people from vegans to flexitarians to meat-eaters by giving them more delicious plant-based protein choices, like our first consumer brand OZO™. Our goal is to grow flexitarian consumption through offering a positive protein solution and reimagined protein sources for everyone. Eating delicious food is one of the greatest joys in life, and Planterra is delivering protein choices that are OZO Good.

We set out to be more than just another line of plant-based protein. Our foods are delicious, nutritious, and we only use Non-GMO, clean ingredients that are powered by an exclusive blend of high-quality pea and rice protein fermented by shiitake mycelia.

Planterra Foods is the next generation in plant-based foods and I can tell you, the future of this category is bright! Though we may be one of the newer companies, we've got big plans and disruptive innovations in the works.

We invite you to join us at our table and we'd be honored to be served at yours. We think everyone will love what you taste and understand what the future of plant-based foods has to offer.

Best,

Darcey Macken

CEO of Planterra Foods

ozofoods.com | planterrafoods.com

OZO products contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. OZO products also have up to 22 grams of protein per serving, are non-GMO and certified vegan by BeVeg . Unique to the category, Planterra Foods uses a high-quality pea and rice protein that relies on the fermentation of shiitake mycelia (root) to create a nutritionally superior product that enhances the taste and minimizes the flavor impact, while improving the digestibility of the plant-based protein.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com , and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Austin McClelland

[email protected]

630-624-2380

SOURCE Planterra Foods

Related Links

https://planterrafoods.com

