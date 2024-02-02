Planterra wins top industry award for the interior landscapes in Michigan and Wisconsin

News provided by

Planterra

02 Feb, 2024, 15:46 ET

Honored with two Platinum awards at the Tropical Plant Industry Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planterra, a national expert and leader in the specialty of interior landscaping, earned top honors from the International Plantscapes Awards at the Tropical Plant Industry Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, winning the Platinum Award for the interior plantings at the Michigan Central Station's Book Depository in Detroit and the conservatory garden at the Hickory Hill Academy, in Madison. 

"These projects are a testament to our dedication to integrating nature and biophilic design within spaces of innovation," says Shane Pliska, President of Planterra.

The interior planting installation at the Ford Motor Company-owned Book Depository is noteworthy for the design of planters containing dramatic giant tropical tree ferns that would be more typical of a botanical garden in Hawaii than an innovation hub in Detroit. The soft, featherlike fawns humanize the center of the 270,000-square-foot facility, home to Detroit's mobility tech community.

The Hickory Hill Academy in Madison, Wisconsin, won accolades for being the largest installation of interior plantings at a k-8 school in the USA. 

Hickory Hill's leadership's commitment to incorporating biophilia into a learning environment and installing a planting plan directly connected to an educational program impressed the interior landscape industry by setting an example of fostering a holistic and enriching educational experience.

Planterra not only assisted in the design of both projects but also managed the procurement, installation, and maintenance plans.

"Our design-build projects are not only beautiful but turn-key with maintenance in mind," says Pliska.

ABOUT PLANTERRA
Founded in 1973, Planterra is among the first companies in North America to specialize in interior landscaping and is a leading provider of greenery to Fortune 500 corporate campuses, hospitality and retail organizations, and intuitions throughout the USA. Learn more at Planterra.com.

SOURCE Planterra

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.