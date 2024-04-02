PLANTERS® Brand Team Introduces New Flavor-Forward Innovation in Snack Nuts with Launch of PLANTERS® Nut Duos Snacks

The latest PLANTERS® product introduction provides the ultimate snack experience –two nut types combined with two flavors to bring an exciting experience of texture and flavor in one bag.

AUSTIN, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of dynamic duos, a few foodie examples come to mind. There's peanut butter and jelly, classic spaghetti and meatballs, and of course, macaroni and cheese. Now the makers of the PLANTERS® brand, the No. 1 selling snack nuts brand,* are adding to that legendary list with their latest crunch-time innovation: the all-new PLANTERS® Nut Duos snacks, now available from retailers nationwide.

Uniquely designed for the ultimate snacking experience, each variation features two complementary flavors on two types of nuts — the perfect snack for any occasion. The three crave-worthy options include:

PLANTERS ® Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds : For fans who love the zesty taste of Buffalo-sauce flavor combined with the cool, tangy taste of ranch, this blend of roasted cashews and crunchy almonds is the ideal anytime snack.





: For fans who love the zesty taste of Buffalo-sauce flavor combined with the cool, tangy taste of ranch, this blend of roasted cashews and crunchy almonds is the ideal anytime snack. PLANTERS ® Cocoa Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts : Chocolate and coffee are the perfect pairing for a rich, robust flavor sensation. The bold taste of these espresso-dusted hazelnuts and sweet cocoa cashews makes them the perfect treat for any snacking occasion.





: Chocolate and coffee are the perfect pairing for a rich, robust flavor sensation. The bold taste of these espresso-dusted hazelnuts and sweet cocoa cashews makes them the perfect treat for any snacking occasion. PLANTERS® Parmesan Cheese Cashews and Peppercorn Pistachios: The creamy Parmesan cheese cashew pairs perfectly with the warm bite of peppercorn pistachio to deliver a unique snacking experience.

"The combination of flavors and textures with our new PLANTERS® Nut Duos snacks is magic," said Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "The distinct flavors combined with two varieties of nuts creates a savory, spicy or sweet taste along with a unique texture snacking fans will love. The new offerings can be enjoyed individually or together for one incredible taste sensation."

During the product's meticulous development, the PLANTERS® brand team explored over 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested with them with consumers before determining the final recipes that had the most appealing, trending flavors.

"The combination of nut types and flavors is what makes PLANTERS® Nut Duos snacks truly unique to our consumers," Krautkramer-Gonya said. "The flavors play off each other so well. They are delicious on their own but are even better together. That's why this product is trailblazing an entirely new segment of snack nuts."

Each PLANTERS® Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag and will sell at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com.

About the Planters® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, cheez curls, cheez balls, and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, cashews, mixed nuts — Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com/request. For more information on all Planters® products, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

