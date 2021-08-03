PlantFuel solidifies its executive leadership team, names new CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

PlantFuel is an all-new, premium plant-based nutritional supplement brand developed in conjunction with GNC to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance – and that does so with compostable, eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging. The official product launch is anticipated in August 2021.

PlantFuel founder Brad Pyatt is formally stepping into the position of CEO. A former NFL athlete turned entrepreneur, Pyatt was once named among the Top 50 Successful Athlete Entrepreneurs of All Time and among the Top 100 Influential Leaders in the Food Industry. Pyatt has a reputation for upending traditional thinking to create multi-million dollar brands.

"I am honored to be part of this amazing team of proven business leaders and operators. We are on the cusp of many exhilarating opportunities for our company and shareholders," says Pyatt. "I look forward to bringing the vision of the next stage of PlantFuel to the forefront as we maximize value for our shareholders by building a best-in-class business in the plant-based industry."

Maria Dane is now PlantFuel's President. She spent more than seven years in various business development roles for Amazon, including leading global partnerships and growth initiatives for Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate, J&J, Kimberly Clark; and building the Direct-to-Consumer Emerging Brands program for Amazon's Marketplace (3P), where she helped launch and scale over 100 hand-picked, strategic brands. Most recently, Maria has been working privately with companies looking to transform the digital channel footprint and win in their respective categories, including GlaxoSmithKline (GKS) and LG Electronics.

"Having been bitten by the brand building bug years ago, I learned from both the founders and leadership teams what it takes to build a lasting, successful business and customer-centric products. I am incredibly excited to use my digital channel expertise to bring PlantFuel to our consumers. The Sports Nutrition category may be saturated, but it was lacking a brand that answered the question: Can we create plant-fueled, vegan products that have delicious taste that even a non-vegan would love? We have the leadership team that delivered on that promise and will continue to build products that fuel your body with goodness, while making a positive impact on our planet. Our team is excited to finally bring innovation into the plant-based nutritional category and vows to continue building our product offering with our customers and shareholders in mind," says Dane.

Brian Cavanaugh, who joined PlantFuel's Board of Directors in May 2021, has been named Chairman of the Board. Cavanaugh is a highly respected brand building, strategic marketing and retail merchandising leader. He brings 22 years of experience, having led the ascent of numerous iconic multi-million dollar, industry-standout brands from leading organizations.

"This is an exciting time to drive industry leadership with the new executive team at PlantFuel and the rest of the Board of Directors," comments Cavanaugh. "The PlantFuel brand proposition – good for the planet, good for your body – represents a true evolution in plant-based performance products and brings a new level of plant-fueled, peak performance products to the market. The team has made tremendous strides over the last few months in preparation for its entrance into the U.S. market nationally. There is a unique opportunity to drive the PlantFuel strategy to deliver a far-reaching, positive impact in the lives of fitness-minded consumers — through an eco-conscious, environmentally-friendly brand offering."

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.

Related Links

www.plantfuel.com

