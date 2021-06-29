Plantiga raises $1.2M to launch individual movement health monitoring

The funding will be used to scale the Company's hardware enabled SaaS platform and expand to individual monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Plantiga, an AI-powered sensor insole and software platform used by many of the world's best athletes and teams, announced today they have closed US $1.2M in funding.

The round was led by Harlo Equity Partners with participation from Globalive Capital Partners (founders of Wind Mobile, sold to Shaw for $1.6B), Rian Gauvreau (founder of legal SaaS unicorn, Clio) as well as a large group of professional athlete investors from the Athlete Tech Group ecosystem that includes Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls), Patrick Patterson (LA Clippers) and Will Fuller (Miami Dolphins).

Today, the company's platform powers over 60 elite organizations throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, as well as a growing roster of individual athletes. Customers include teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL, high-end sport medicine and sport physiotherapy clinics, and both the US and Canadian militaries.

Plantiga's sensor insoles and suite of software enable any group or person to measure and analyze human movement in ways never before possible. On top of the sensors and software, the company provides detailed movement analysis, recommendations and insights to users on the platform.

The company says they are on a mission to unlock the power of human movement. By optimizing how a human moves, Plantiga helps people become more resilient and perform at their best - in sport and in life. The goal is to reduce the burden of injury while maximizing performance.

The funding will accelerate marketing and sales efforts while supporting the build-out of the self-monitoring capabilities. This enables any individual to track themselves wherever and whenever, while sharing that data with whomever they choose (team, trainer, coach, doctor, etc.). This approach will power Plantiga's B2B relationships, while laying the groundwork to go after the rapidly growing personalized health-tracking market.

"Harlo is excited to partner with Plantiga," said Justin Shulman, General Partner of Harlo Equity Partners. "As individuals and athletes continue to take health and performance into their own hands, there exists a huge opportunity for new remote digital health technology tools. We believe Plantiga's proprietary technology and their growing library of high fidelity human movement data sets set them apart as the industry attempts to become more connected and introduce the next generation of product offerings. We look forward to supporting Quin and his team with their continued expansion."

"Our goal is to positively impact millions of people by focusing on optimizing both their movement health and performance," said Quin Sandler, Founder and CEO of Plantiga. "We know very little of how people move, and especially in the real-world, but the way someone moves tells us so much. We can optimize our movement patterns. We can increase mobility, range of motion, speed and more. We can push the boundaries of what's currently possible."

The company has just launched a closed beta program for individuals. Program members get the Plantiga insoles and software platform and their own movement coach who provides data analysis and personalized recommendations.

"From our work in pro sport, we understand how hard it is to measure an athlete when they're competing on the court, running on the trail, wherever," said Quin. "That's where we come in. That's what we do for teams, and that's what we want to do for individual athletes."

About Harlo Equity Partners

Harlo Equity Partners is a Toronto based Private Equity/Venture Capital investment platform focussed on seed, early stage and growth equity investments. Our investment focus is to align with founders who are creating new markets or bringing transformative approaches and products to existing ones. The Harlo brand has been built around a core team, an engaged network and aligned outcomes. For more information, please visit www.harlocapital.com.

About Plantiga

Plantiga allows individuals and organizations to measure, analyze and optimize movement health. Their platform combines sensor insoles, artificial intelligence and human coaching to drive better resilience, recovery and performance. Plantiga is based in Vancouver, Canada and works with athletes, practitioners, teams and militaries from around the world. For more information, please visit www.plantiga.com.

