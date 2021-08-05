SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantility, a state-of-the-art plant identification app that can identify flowers, trees, weeds, and any type of plant with 95% accuracy, has released plant health tracking .

The new plant scanner instantly identifies over one million unique plants through a simple snap from an iPhone camera. Users can now use the plant health feature of Plantility to diagnose and treat plant illness. Users can also track the health improvements of their plant all within the plant health menu of Plantility.

Plantility Plant Identifier. Identify flowers, leaves, trees, and more.

While there are numerous plan health tracking apps, Plantility has emerged as one of the best plant health apps available on the app store. "We think Plantility stands out amongst the other plant health apps because of its ability to accurately identify and track the recovery of any plant's health.

Users can take advantage of Plantility's comprehensive plant health tools by subscribing to Plantility Premium, where payment will be charged to their Apple account at purchase confirmation time. Upon subscribing, users are granted unlimited plant health scans, monitored plants, plant database searches, plant scans, and unlimited community posting. Subscriptions can be managed and cancelled by the user at any time in the App Store Subscriptions menu.

"Whether you're a floral enthusiast or just want to know what is growing next to you, Plantility can answer all your questions with the snap of a photo," the representative added.

The plant scanner features the ability to identify plants, trees, and flowers rapidly with a plant image recognition database, search for plant information with an impressive one million plant-strong database, and share scans to the Plantility community by posting them on your Plantility profile. Users can conveniently start conversations with other plant lovers in the Plantility community.

"As a person who loves plants, there will be situations where you need to find out the name of a tree, herb, or flower. If you don't know a plant's name, you probably don't know anything about it. Plantility will close that gap by showing you everything there is to know about any plant. Unlike a Google search, Plantility can simply scan the plant in question taking all the guesswork," the representative said.

When a plant is scanned, Plantility provides the plant's common name, scientific name, taxonomies, images of the plant from other scans, and a snapshot of the plant's health.

Plant and flower identification apps like Plantility are valuable tools for plant enthusiasts, students, gardeners and anyone wanting to learn more about plants.

Those looking for a helpful and straightforward plant identification app can turn to Plantility for the best results. Plant lovers can download the app now to get started.

