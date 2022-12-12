Planting equipment market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The planting equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 5987.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.96%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by growing government support for agricultural practices globally, population growth and high demand for food products, and the growing emphasis on farm mechanization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Planting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global planting equipment market as a part of the agricultural and farm machinery market, which covers companies that manufacture agricultural and farm machinery and related parts. This includes agricultural tractors, haying machinery, harvesting machinery, planting machinery, livestock machinery, spraying machinery, tillage machinery, and irrigation systems.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Morris Industries Ltd., Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the planting equipment market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by type (mechanical and automatic), product (seed drills, planters, and air seeders), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Mechanical:

The mechanical segment grew gradually by USD 5753.74 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The adoption of mechanical planting equipment is increasing every year with government agencies offering suitable interest schemes to farmers. In addition, the increasing mechanization of the agriculture industry and the rising incomes of farmers are supporting the growth of the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

The Connected Agriculture Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4148.92 million . Maximizing profits in farm operations is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the knowledge gap between farmers and technology providers may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . Maximizing profits in farm operations is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the knowledge gap between farmers and technology providers may impede the market growth. The Drip Emitters Market is projected to grow by USD 487.3 million with a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing focus on the efficient use of natural resources is notably driving the drip emitters market growth, although factors such as filtration and clogging issues may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in planting equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the planting equipment market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the planting equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of planting equipment market vendors

Planting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5987.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Australia, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Morris Industries Ltd., Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC, SeedMaster, Stara SA Industria De Implementos Agricolas, Vaderstad AB, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Greaves Cotton Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global planting equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global planting equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Seed drills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Seed drills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Planters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Planters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Planters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Planters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Planters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Air seeders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Air seeders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGCO Corp.

Exhibit 112: AGCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AGCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AGCO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Bourgault Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bourgault Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Bourgault Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Bucher Industries AG

Exhibit 120: Bucher Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bucher Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Bucher Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Bucher Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Bucher Industries AG - Segment focus

12.6 Buhler Industries Inc.

Exhibit 125: Buhler Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Buhler Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Buhler Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Buhler Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Buhler Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 CLAAS KGaA mbH

Exhibit 130: CLAAS KGaA mbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: CLAAS KGaA mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CLAAS KGaA mbH - Key news



Exhibit 133: CLAAS KGaA mbH - Key offerings

12.8 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 138: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 139: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 140: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 141: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.10 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 143: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Kasco Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 156: Kasco Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kasco Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Kasco Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Kinze Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 159: Kinze Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kinze Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Kinze Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 162: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio