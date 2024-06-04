Planting Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 6.61 billion from 2024-2028, Growing government support for agricultural practices globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global planting equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.61 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.19% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Mechanical and Automatic), Product (Seed drills, Planters, and Air seeders), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS KGaA mBH, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Greaves Cotton Ltd., ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Morris Industries Ltd., Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC, SeedMaster, Stara SA Industria De Implementos Agricolas, Vaderstad AB, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the global planting equipment market are broadening their offerings and expanding geographically through acquisitions and partnerships. For example, AGCO Corporation acquired 85% of Trimble Inc. for USD2 billion in September 2023, and Plant and Equipment bought Global Equipment Trading in UAE in January 2024. These deals enhance vendors' product lines, provide competitive advantages, and expand customer bases, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

The Planting Equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for agricultural productivity. Farming equipment such as planters and cultivators are in high demand. Advanced technology in planting equipment like precision farming and automation are trending. These technologies increase efficiency and reduce the need for manual labor.

Additionally, the use of conventional and modern planting methods like no-till and minimum tillage is gaining popularity. The market is also driven by the need for sustainable farming practices and the availability of government subsidies for farmers investing in new planting equipment. Overall, the Planting Equipment market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global planting equipment market faces challenges due to the decreasing availability of arable land. Industrialization, urbanization, and energy demand have led to soil degradation, causing three million hectares of land to become unusable annually. This reduction in agricultural land negatively impacts production and limits the use of planting equipment, potentially hindering market growth.

The planting equipment market faces several challenges in the current technological landscape. One major challenge is the need for automation and precision in farming. Farmers require advanced technology to plant seeds at the correct depth and spacing. Another challenge is the high cost of purchasing and maintaining these advanced machines. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products.

Furthermore, the market is subject to various environmental factors, such as soil conditions and weather, which can impact the performance and efficiency of the equipment. Lastly, the market is also influenced by government regulations and policies, which can impact the pricing and availability of planting equipment.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Mechanical

1.2 Automatic Product 2.1 Seed drills

2.2 Planters

2.3 Air seeders Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mechanical- The planting equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing farmer investments, encouraged by government interest schemes. Contract farming and mechanization of agriculture are key drivers, along with rising farmer incomes and favorable climatic conditions. Advanced agricultural robotics, such as autonomous tractors and drones, offer cost-effective food production and expand opportunities for the mechanical segment. Government loan concessions support market growth across all income categories.

Research Analysis

The Planting Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of modern farm machinery designed for various planting techniques in the agriculture industry. This market includes advanced seed drillers, seed metres, fluted rollers, and furrow openers, which facilitate efficient and precise sowing and planting in designated rows. The use of cutting-edge planting tools has revolutionized farming tasks, reducing the reliance on physical labour and traditional ways such as hand sowing.

Machining centres play a crucial role in the manufacturing process of these planting machines, ensuring their high-quality and durability. The seeds are carefully placed during the seeding process, ensuring optimal growth in the field. The farming industry continues to benefit from these advancements in planting equipment, streamlining operations and increasing productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Planting Equipment Market encompasses a range of machinery and tools utilized in the process of planting crops. These include seed drills, planters, transplanters, and other related equipment. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing agricultural productivity, technological advancements, and government initiatives to promote mechanized farming.

The market is segmented based on equipment type, application, and region. Seed drills and planters are the most commonly used planting equipment. Technological innovations in precision farming and automation are expected to drive the growth of the market. The market is also witnessing a trend towards the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly planting equipment. Overall, the Planting Equipment Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

