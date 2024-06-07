Planting the Seed: Mary's Gone Crackers' New Era of Innovation

2024 is already proving to be a big year for the leading organic, gluten-free cracker brand as it sets its sights on optimizing all aspects of the company

RENO, Nev., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers , the original pioneer in the organic and gluten-free snack industry, is excited to announce a series of dynamic advancements made over the past year under the visionary leadership of Michael Finete, who joined the company in the summer of 2023. These transformative changes, which include doubling production capacity, impactful team member additions, a complete packaging redesign and exciting new product offerings, underscore Mary's Gone Crackers' commitment to innovation, excellence and diversity, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of the strides we've made over the past year. Our team's diverse perspectives and exceptional talents have been the driving force behind our innovations," elaborates Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality products while continuously evolving to meet the needs of our consumers. Our new packaging, expanded product lines and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Mary's Gone Crackers."

Since Finete's arrival, Mary's Gone Crackers has embraced a holistic approach to growth and improvement. The company has assembled a sales team composed entirely of individuals from minority backgrounds, reflecting the diverse customer base and marketplace it serves. These team members were selected not merely for diversity but for their exceptional skills, backgrounds and suitability for the roles. Their contributions have introduced new strengths, including multiple languages (Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese and English), and an eclectic mix of know-how to the company, driving forward an era of unprecedented growth and innovation.

Mary's Gone Crackers has always been known for its high-quality, organic and gluten-free snacks. Now, the company is taking product innovation to new heights with contemporary packaging and new size options designed to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers. The new packaging includes single serve products for convenient, on-the-go snacking, resealable 100% recyclable pouches to align better with the company's sustainability goals, and bold new designs for all products, starting with the Kookies line.

These changes are part of a comprehensive product overhaul, ensuring that Mary's Gone Crackers remains a favorite among health and organic regenerative farming conscious consumers that are also prioritizing convenience in their busy lives. The new products and packaging will hit shelves beginning in Q3 of this year.

To further meet the surging demand for its products, Mary's Gone Crackers has expanded its manufacturing capabilities significantly. The company has bolstered operations with new team members and expanded manufacturing lines, operated additional baking lines and invested in state-of-the-art sensory and flavor-enhancing equipment. These enhancements ensure that Mary's Gone Crackers can continue to deliver its beloved products to consumers across the United States and Canada while also preserving a legacy of health and sustainability.

Finete continues, "We are taking an aggressive approach to transforming our brand on all fronts — operations, marketing and sales. This comprehensive strategy ensures that every aspect of Mary's Gone Crackers is aligned with our commitment to excellence and innovation. By enhancing our operations, ramping up our marketing efforts and driving sales initiatives, we are positioning ourselves to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and loyal consumers. The new Mary's Gone Crackers holds itself up to standards that other companies do not dare to contemplate for fear of falling short."

Celebrating its 20th year, Mary's Gone Crackers has grown to become one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States. Despite its rapid growth, the company remains dedicated to its core values, prioritizing the use of plant-based and sustainable ingredients. All products are crafted with certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, catering to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here . For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers