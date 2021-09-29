PlantLife launches a new social platform where plants and people thrive. Let's Get Growing!

Together, we're cultivating a community where plants and people thrive!

PlantLife founders Leslie Mullins, Taylor Vignali, and Lana Pappas have partnered with ex Nike and Apple colleagues and plant experts and enthusiasts worldwide to create an innovative app designed to green up people's lives by enabling consumers to—

Experience posts and stories in one seamless feed —discover original and syndicated content showcasing people living their best plant lives

Book house calls with plant experts —make an appointment or join workshops with plant experts from around the world

Track progress with plant profiles —post and share plant journeys and tag plants to swap them

Post questions and get answers —tap experts, enthusiasts, and the community for plant wisdom

Dig deeper with plant clubs —create or join a group to connect with plant people and their passions

Trade a plant or set up shop —connect your plant-based brand and business directly to our community of plant people

PlantLife believes plant coaches are the new personal trainers.

That's why we've partnered with SuperPeer to make it easy for consumers to book virtual house calls with plant experts from around the world. Widening the circle, Plantfluencers David Dekevich @pvplantguy and Nicole Larsonn @nicolelarsonn have joined PlantLife to create the PlantParents101 club.

"Caring for houseplants isn't always as easy as it seems. But don't worry, we're here to help. In this group, you can submit questions and have them answered by plant coaches or share your experience as a new plant parent. Because collectively sharing our knowledge will make us all better plant parents." —Nicole Larsonn & David Dekevich

PlantLife app is an integrated ecosystem connecting individuals, brands, and businesses to collaborate and create growth opportunities for themselves and their communities.

We're committed to showcasing local and regional plant-based businesses and community leaders across key cities to promote equitable economic growth through in-app pop-up shops and collaborations. In Detroit, we're partnering with Nicole Lindsey and Tim Paule, founders of the non-profit DetriotHives, proving that beekeeping can help restore urban communities. While in San Francisco, we're collaborating with Green Earth Gardeners @SFinBloom who are transforming urban gardens into native plant and pollinator habitats. Meanwhile, in LA, we're working with Talia "Tata H" Hollins, founder of PlantBlk.com, and the community group @blackwomenwholoveplants to create more space for women of color to connect, collaborate, and celebrate their love of plants and one another.

"I want the world to know about my brand, as my story. Like a plant, I started from the dirt. I've endured and been successful because I've never lost that connection to what grounds us. Our community. Often I have to go back and dig deep, get buried in it because for us to grow we must be nurtured. With PlantLife we've found an optimal resource to spread ourselves outward, to plant new roots so we can only grow farther, faster." —Talia "Tata H" Hollins

Now we have launched our minimum viable product version of the app, we are raising capital and continuing to onboard plant people, brands, and communities.

"Our goal is to shine a spotlight on people living their best plant life, and enable others to do the same." — Leslie Mullins, PlantLife CEO and co-founder

Please find more information at getplantlife.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @getplantlife. The PlantLife platform was created in partnership with app developer Mutual Mobile.

If you would like further information on PlantLife, or you would like to schedule an interview, please contact:

Jess Lyness, PR for PlantLife

Mobile: +1-503-913-3882

Email: [email protected]

Web: getplantlife.com

Leslie Mullins, CEO of PlantLife

Mobile: +1-503-970-5929

Email: [email protected]

Web: getplantlife.com

To download the PlantLife app visit the App Store. For logo and founder's image assets, visit PlantLife News.

SOURCE Plant Life Inc.

