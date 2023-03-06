PLANTPLUS FOODS POWERS UP CHOICES AND UNVEILS NEW SUPERFOODS LINE-UP AND CHEF-INSPIRED APPETIZERS

The parent company of Hilary's PrimePlants and Sol Cuisine will sample next-gen plant-forward foods exclusively at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantPlus Foods is excited to showcase a range of new plant-forward food experiences during its presence at this year's Expo West (booth number 4908) from March 9th to 11th, 2023. Featuring products from PlantPlus Foods and the company's two leading plant-forward retail brands, Hilary's PrimePlants and Sol Cuisine, visitors of the booth will have the opportunity to sample new delicious foods before these products are officially launched in stores this Summer 2023.

Celebrating the launch, the company -- including its Chief Executive Officer, John Pinto, and Chief Marketing Officer, Ana Ferrell -- will host a happy hour on Thursday, March 9th at 4 pm, when visitors are encouraged to try all of the offerings paired with superfood-based mocktails. The menu of samples includes PlantPlus Foods' sausage patties, Hilary's PrimePlants' burgers, bites, and fritters, and Sol Cuisine's buffalo cauliflower wings and falafel.

PlantPlus Foods, with its retail brands Hilary's PrimePlants and Sol Cuisine, is a bet on the future of the sector. "Our company is uniquely poised and committed to nourishing the power of choices – from retail to private label and foodservice. Our portfolio range is all about promoting delicious foods in different forms and with Hilary's PrimePlants, we dialed up on nutrition with purpose behind superfoods.", says John Pinto, CEO of PlantPlus Foods. The company is connected all the way to growers bringing farm to fork solutions across a multitude of innovative retail products and menu items that don't sacrifice taste, texture and variety in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle - craveable for any occasion.

As more American shoppers are including plant-rich foods to their plates, the plant-based space continues to thrive. In 2022, Bloomberg increased its 10-year market forecast , projecting the plant-based meat industry to grow from just under $11 billion to $120 billion in less than a decade. Additionally, the global frozen food category is experiencing skyrocketing growth since the pandemic and revenue is expected to reach $504.4 billion by 2030, a 74% increase since 2021. More diners are packing their freezers with foods that they see are healthy and convenient.

While the plant-based boom is undeniable, the future of the sector often doesn't taste that great, according to diners, as almost 50 percent of plant-based consumers are unsatisfied with the options, saying they are still looking for more diverse flavors and products.

The company's newest launch behind its retail brand Hilary's PrimePlants, underscores the company's ongoing commitment to nourishing the power of choice by offering a continuously expanding array of options for every taste and occasion. "Our company was created to deliver great tasting foods made with plant-forward, wholesome ingredients. The new Hilary's PrimePlants line is powered by nutritious superfoods and brings convenient, delicious foods in formats that can perfectly fit flexible lifestyles, as consumers are looking for a variety of great tasting options across dayparts," says Ana Ferrell.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit the company's website at plantplusfoodsnorthamerica.com. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Happy Hour to meet the team at Expo West, or visit the booth at any time between March 9th and 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center (located at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802).

PlantPlus Foods:

PlantPlus Foods offers the next generation of chef-inspired, plant-forward foods. We are not a meat analogue company. Instead, we believe that eating great means fueling your body with the nutrients it needs, while enjoying every bite. We're on a mission to nourish the power of choice, so consumers can enjoy plant-forward foods that are flavorful and nutritious. We've cooked up a wide array of delicious, exciting options for every taste and occasion: snackable and shareable appetizers, entrees, nuggets, wings, grounds, meatballs, burgers, and more. Customers can find us under several brands, including Hilary's PrimePlants, Sol Cuisine, and PlantPlus Foods (with focus in PL and Foodservice solutions), at our retail and restaurant partners. Learn more at plantplusfoodsnorthamerica.com.

Hilary's PrimePlants

Hilary's PrimePlants harnesses the whole power of plants to help people thrive today and tomorrow. Our tasty, allergen-friendly choices are made with real vegetables, grains, herbs, and spices designed to keep you feeling energized and joyful. It all started in a restaurant in Kansas, where customers called our founder's house-made veggie burger "The Best in the World." Now, 17 years later, our inventive vegetable burgers, patties, bites, and poppers can be found nationwide. All of our nutritious options are free from gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, nuts, and artificial ingredients. Find us in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store.

Sol Cuisine

Sol Cuisine is a trusted legacy brand that crafts creative, plant-based cuisine worth sharing. Our chef-made and curated foods combine unexpected ingredients to deliver superior taste without compromise. From mouth-watering plant-based burgers, meatballs, chik'n and f'sh filets, to wings, bites and more, our foods serve as the perfect addition to any social gathering, menu, or standalone protein-packed snack — each designed to help our community create new experiences, flavors, and cuisines. We use only the best-possible ingredients and offer options that are kosher, halal, gluten-free, and soy-free. Learn more at solcuisine.com.

