Plantt Announces Availability of Turnkey Garden Center E-Commerce Solution and Customer Momentum

OAKLAND, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantt Corporation, which provides turnkey e-commerce solutions for independent garden centers, announced today the launch and immediate availability of its E-Commerce Platform. The solution has been built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of retail garden centers and nurseries including built-in delivery and pick-up capabilities.

"We are excited to be live with the Plantt E-Commerce Platform," says Jay DeGraff, Owner of The Greenery Nursery. "We are now in a position to extend our expansive selection and personalized service online, reach new, convenience-oriented consumer segments, and provide existing customers with additional shopping options."

The Plantt E-Commerce Platform includes branded storefronts, POS integration, plant data and pictures, a modern buying experience, cross-sell and upsell capabilities, integration with the leading crowd-sourced delivery service provider, and online marketing tools. "Plantt provides a comprehensive e-commerce solution that takes the complexity and burden of operating an online storefront away from local garden centers," says Michael Boese, Co-Founder and CEO of Plantt.

"E-commerce has entered virtually all industries," says Frank Benzing, CEO of SummerWinds Nursery. "SummerWinds is partnering with Plantt to ensure we address this macro trend and further establish our retail relevancy and deepen our brand with consumers in our local marketplace."

Plantt will be exhibiting (Booth #2241) at the Independent Garden Center Show, the largest trade show and conference for the independent garden centers, in Chicago, IL August 13-15.

About Plantt

Plantt provides turnkey e-commerce solutions for independent garden centers. Plantt's E-Commerce Platform enables garden centers to extend their advantages, including extensive and unique merchandise, personalized service and deep horticultural knowledge, online in a cost effective, scalable manner. Plantt's national website, plantt.com, launches fall 2019, and will provide consumer education and inspiration to drive traffic to local garden centers' storefronts powered by the Plantt E-Commerce Platform.

