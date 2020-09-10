Plantt.io Raises $1M to Bring Customer Experience Into the 21st Century

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantt , the Customer Experience Optimization Platform, announced today the completion of their seed round in the sum of $1M, led by GoAhead Ventures and angel investors.

According to Gartner, by 2022, 70% of customer interactions will involve AI-based technologies. COVID-19 helped speed up the adoption of online support platforms and processes, but many companies are finding it difficult to match the unexpected demand and scale their support organization fast enough, leading to violated SLAs and drops in customer satisfaction.

Plantt finds the bottlenecks in these processes, then automates and optimizes them. Once connected, Plantt scans the organization's customer support platforms, analyzing existing interactions and conversations, and then pinpoints the slowest and most cumbersome areas. Then, with one click, Plantt's AI-driven platform will automate the most common conversions.

With Plantt, companies gain clear insights into what processes and questions they should automate, and which conversational design can help solve the customer's issue. Plantt does all of the "heavy-lifting," and creates a tailor-made experience for each customer and query. Plantt is a learning platform that evolves over time, able to answer new questions and queries as they arise.

These capabilities allow organizations to dramatically reduce their support SLAs, ensuring their support staff focuses on advanced use cases that cannot be automated.

"While technology is constantly changing and evolving, companies need to make sure their biggest asset - their customers - get the experience they deserve," said Dan Leshem, Plantt's CEO and Co-Founder. "End users and customers expect fast responses and seamless experience. They immediately know when they're talking to a bot, and more importantly - these bots only rarely solve the issue the customer was looking to solve. We want to help companies fix this - by helping customer support teams focus on the right queries, the right customers, and making sure the customers are happy."

This funding round will allow Plantt to expand their technological abilities, expand to more CRM platforms and help more companies provide a better customer experience.

Plantt was founded in 2019 by Dan Leshem and Itamar Eizik, and are Fusion LA accelerator program alumni. The platform integrates with existing CRM and customer support tools such as Zendesk, Intercom, Shopify, Salesforce and others, supporting over 26 languages and having multiple customers worldwide.

About GoAhead Ventures:

At GoAhead Ventures our mission is to work with young entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of their company. We are active investors who work alongside our companies and aim to deliver tangible value. We enjoy working with students and recent graduates to help them achieve their vision. We believe in the transformative ability that young entrepreneurs possess when building a company. We have a track record of helping entrepreneurs found their startups from scratch, and we love to get involved in every step of the process. Two thirds of our firm is made up of very recent Stanford grads, and the other third is very young at heart.

More Resources:

Plantt.io

Plantt's 2-minute video - http://bit.ly/MeetPlantt

Contact Info:

Henn Idan

Head of Growth

[email protected]

https://plantt.io

SOURCE Plantt

Related Links

https://www.plantt.io

