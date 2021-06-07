PlantVine Celebrates National Gardening Week With Daily Online Events

MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantVine salutes National Gardening Week, June 6 to 11, 2021, with a diverse schedule of great online events designed to delight everyone from first-time plant parents to master gardeners. The weeklong online celebration kicks off on Monday, June 7 and continues each day with an entertaining new topic:

Monday, June 7 - Getting to the Roots of National Gardening Week

- Getting to the Roots of National Gardening Week Tuesday, June 8 - Propagation - Short "Cuts" to Success

- Propagation - Short "Cuts" to Success Wednesday, June 9 - A Deep Dig on Exotics

- A Deep Dig on Exotics Thursday, June 10 - A Plant Tour @TheJungleUpstairs

- A Plant Tour @TheJungleUpstairs Friday, June 11 - Silver Krome Nursery: the ultimate video excursion for lovers of aroids, anthuriums, calatheas, rare oddities, and more!

These programs can be viewed on Instagram at @plantvine beginning at 1 pm EST daily.

Darryl Tackoor, co-founder of PlantVine, comments, "We're thrilled to join in the excitement of National Gardening Week. Our goal has always been to bring the joy of plant parenthood to all. The PlantVine experience begins with selecting top quality specimens for our customers, ensuring optimum shipping conditions, and delivering best-in-business customer support. It's been so incredibly heartening for us to see the customer response to our selection and service. They're giving us green thumbs across the country!"

PlantVine got its start in South Florida in 2017. Co-founders Danny Munevar and Darryl Tackoor combined their business and technology experience with a deep knowledge of and love for horticulture and garden design. Their goal was to simplify the plant-buying process - for indoor and outdoor specimens, edibles, medicinal plants and more. What quickly set the company apart was its unique process. When a customer chooses a plant from the large, online selection, the PlantVine team visits the top local nursery that specializes in that plant. Once selected, the customer receives a photo of the plant BEFORE it is packed and shipped. The team then utilizes innovative, environmentally friendly packing techniques so that the customer receives a healthy plant. Plants are backed by a 30 day ironclad guarantee that ensures unequaled customer satisfaction.

"With summer just ahead, National Gardening Week is the perfect time to get out in the yard and think of the possibilities," says Danny Munevar. "The PlantVine team is standing by to help you create the garden of your dreams."

Contact: Haley Sanders, (844)-989-4567 / [email protected]

