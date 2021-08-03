PlantX Announces Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields as Company Ambassador

The young quarterback's successful sports career kick-started when he was playing college football with University of Georgia Bulldogs in 2018, which led to him transferring to the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2019. During his time with Ohio State, he won two First-Team All-Big Ten Conference Awards in 2019 and 2020, including the Big 10 Football Championship Game MVP award and the Second-Team All-American award in 2019. His talent and perseverance led to him being drafted as a quarterback and 11 th overall player by the Chicago Bears of the National Football League in 2021.

Mr. Fields decided to adopt a plant-based diet that excludes meat and dairy products while taking part in a challenge with his family at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Mr. Fields has experienced the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and has become a strong advocate of plant-based eating and its positive effects on sports performance.

"Living a plant-based lifestyle at first was just a short-term challenge, which quickly turned into a passion and way of life for me," PlantX Ambassador, Justin Fields. "PlantX is the perfect destination for people looking to educate themselves and try new products that are plant based."

Mr. Fields will curate a list of his favorite PlantX products through a dedicated "Justin's Picks" section on the PlantX e-commerce platform, and help further promote the Company's offerings to his dedicated audiences across his personal platforms. Customers will also be able to access "Justin's Picks" selections in the Company's brick-and-mortar stores in Squamish, British Columbia and San Diego, California.

Beyond raising awareness on his social platforms, Mr. Fields will also be representing the Company in interviews discussing various topics in the plant-based industry to help position the Company as an authoritative platform for plant-based athletes. Mr. Fields's involvement as a PlantX ambassador aims to support other athletes explore their own plant-based journeys and encourage the professional sports world shift towards a plant-based focus.

"Justin is an emerging leader in the world of football and his plant-based lifestyle is a true inspiration to so many people," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Justin's support will be a valuable asset to PlantX as he will help us improve plant-based education and show the world that even world-renowned athletes can successfully and enjoyably live a plant-based life. We are delighted to work with him to forward the Company's mission and improve the health and well-being of our community."

PlantX and Justin Fields further announced that they have sponsored "Pros Week", a charitable event presented by David Mulugheta and The Fair Catch Foundation. The event has previously been attended by high-profile athletes including Jalen Ramsey, Micah Parsons, Kyle Pitts, Christian Wilkins, Isaiah Simmons and Jaycee Horn. Proceed from this event will be donated to charities and initiatives supported by the event such as The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, local Foster Homes in Austin, Texas and Alex Okafor's Survivor Scholarship Program.

PlantX and Justin Fields also announced a joint donation of USD $20,000 and plant-based protein bars, drinks and nutritional supplements to the Fair Catch Foundation.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Justin Fields

Justin Fields was born in Atlanta, Georgia where he attended Harrison High School. After a standout high school career, he was invited to the Elite 11 quarterback camp and won MVP during his senior year. His senior season was documented in the Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights, created by Peter Berg. Fields would end up making the decision to attend the University of Georgia. As a true freshman, Fields would serve as a backup for Jake Fromm but showed promise when he was able to see some action. Following Georgia's loss to Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, Fields announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State Buckeyes. In his first season as a Buckeye, Fields recorded a successful season where he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting while also throwing for 41 touchdowns and taking his team to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes would end up losing to Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal last season. Fields has done much more of the same this season by avenging his loss to Clemson and leading his team to the National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Fields was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For additional information, please contact:

Alexandra Hoffman

Chief Marketing Officer

(323)536-7973

[email protected]

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

To explore "Justin's Picks" webpage, click here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, Justin Fields' role with the Company, the availability of certain products on the Company's e-commerce platform, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

