PlantX Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "PLTXF."

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "VEGA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "WNT1."

"We are thrilled with obtaining DTC eligibility, as it represents an important step forward in increasing liquidity, broadening our shareholder base and building a strong presence for our company within the US capital markets sphere", said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

