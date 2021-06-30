PlantX Announces Expansion of Canadian Meal Delivery Service

Through its partnership with UpMeals, a Vancouver-based food technology company that provides prepared meals, PlantX's Canadian meal delivery service enables customers to order either a 3- or a 5- days' worth of nutritionally-balanced meals on the Company's Canadian e-commerce platform . In order to better serve its growing customer base, the Company has recently added a second delivery day for its current "set and forget" subscription-based meal program, with meals now being shipped across Canada twice a week. This will enable customers to have increased access to home-delivered meals throughout the entire week.

"Having easy access to healthy, nutritious and fresh meals has never been more relevant and in demand" said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "After the challenging year that we experienced as individuals and as a global community, it is time to slowly recover and enjoy a summer with fewer restrictions, while eating well and feeling amazing and healthy. By increasing access to the PlantX home-delivered meals, we hope to meet our customers' culinary needs and enhance their health and wellbeing throughout this transition period and beyond."

"We are thrilled to see demand for our fresh, healthy and delicious plant-based meals from PlantX customers," said Co-Founder and CEO of UpMeals, Drew Munro. "Through our innovative platform, UpMeals produces fresh meals for door-to-door delivery through overnight express shipping so PlantX customers can enjoy healthy meals, entrees and snacks."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About UpMeals

UpMeals is a food accessibility solution on a mission to make healthy, nutritious meals available 24/7 via SmartVending machines or grab 'n go retail bars. They provide custom, healthy, sustainably packaged meals that meet the highest food safety standards. Each meal is professionally white-labeled to create beautifully branded meals and SmartVending interfaces. A custom app provides data and feedback on sales and food availability so the business can make informed decisions and reduce waste.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely, "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the expansion of the Company's meal delivery service in Canada, the availability of the Company's products and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

