PlantX Announces New Ghost Kitchen As Part of Its Soon-to-Launch U.S. Meal Delivery Service

"We've seen a clear upwards trend in the popularity of meal delivery services in the last few years and it is crucial to tailor our operations in a way that can efficiently meet the increased demand," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "The new kitchen is a great opportunity for PlantX to adopt the increasingly popular ghost kitchen model. It is also in line with our aim to reach our customers in the most innovative and meaningful ways possible."

The new 2,200-square-foot kitchen is a partnership between PlantX and MK Cuisine Global, LLC ("MKC") which will be used to test-phase the Company's U.S. meal delivery program, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021. The new facility was carefully selected due to its state-of-the-art cooking equipment and its location in the heart of Los Angeles. Using high-quality and locally-sourced produce, the meals for the PlantX delivery service will be designed by MKC in collaboration with PlantX. The meals will be delivered using 100% biodegradable packaging and PlantX intends to use a no-waste food program to ensure that any leftover perishable ingredients from making the PlantX meals, will be further repurposed and used in MKC restaurants. These initiatives are aligned with the Company's value of supporting sustainability programs.

"We are excited to transform the space into a PlantX creation kitchen," said PlantX Chief Culinary Officer, Chef Matthew Kenney. "The large, open format allows for easy communication and collaboration between our team members, and the central location is ideal for combining the greatest minds in culinary Los Angeles."

The online meal delivery industry is one of the fastest growing industries on a global scale, which they project to reach US$182.3B by 20241 . The U.S. ranked as the second-largest food delivery market worldwide after China, and is estimated at US$28.5B in 2021. Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 20242, the U.S. food delivery sector is projected to reach a market volume of US$32.3B by 20242 . The Company aims to capitalize on this high-impact industry through the ghost kitchen initiative, as well as its carefully executed US meal delivery plan which will be launched in the summer of 2021.

