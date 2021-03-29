PlantX Announces Sustainability Initiatives

"With the evolving anthropogenic threats to the climate, today's world has seen increasing environmental awareness and interest in planetary protection," said PlantX founder, Sean Dollinger. "People are harnessing a passion for managing our planet's resources and this momentum is visibly manifesting in various industries. Sustainable packaging, also known as green packaging, is becoming an essential purchasing consideration for the modern consumer. By choosing to use green packaging, PlantX hopes to mitigate the polluting effects of packaging waste that ends up in landfills from its products. The increasing demand for green packaging and sustainability initiatives is becoming a crucial incentive for many high-impact businesses and manufacturers to integrate eco-friendly and ethical considerations into their operational models".

As part of the Company's vision to create positive change and promote both planetary and human health, PlantX has already started improving its logistic network by using 100% eco-friendly packaging and marketing resources for its meal delivery services. With PlantX's green packaging, customers will be able to recycle or reuse all of the PlantX entrée containers. These containers are also microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer friendly. Additionally, the fiber trays used for PlantX delivered wraps are certified compostable and made from annually renewable sugarcane bagasse and can be reused at temperatures of between 14°F to 400 °F (-10°C to 204°C). The sustainability information about PlantX packaging materials will be printed on 100% recycled paper flyers.

The Company is pleased to announce a new partnership with Quebec-based Colder Fresher Longer in connection with PlantX's sustainability initiatives. PlantX will use Colder Fresher Longer eco-friendly packaging to keep products at desired temperatures throughout the shipping process. The use of Colder Fresh Longer box liners and inserts will allow PlantX to ship both temperature sensitive and non-temperature sensitive items in the same packaging while reducing the amount of boxes needed in shipping PlantX products.

These new packaging standards are just the start of PlantX's plans to adopt broader sustainability practices. The Company will also be expanding its environmental efforts by charging an eco-fee of $4.95 for certain online purchases to support recycling and disposal programs aimed at keeping certain end-of-line products out of landfills.

As part of its net-zero practices, PlantX will also start participating in carbon offsetting initiatives, such as forest protection or renewable energy projects that offer "carbon credits". One carbon credit can be the equivalent of one tonne of carbon that has not been emitted into the atmosphere. The Company intends to work with sustainability consultants to measure the emissions reduced through offsetting activities in order to achieve recommended targets. Carbon offsetting can be an economically efficient way to enhance PlantX's sustainability efforts.

"We are on a mission to become global leaders in promoting health and well-being for both people and the environment," said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "We're including sustainability practices in a variety of ways, from using eco-friendly plantable business cards made with seed paper to making our packaging more sustainable. We're committed to joining in the collective efforts to reduce plastic waste and help our plant-based community improve planetary health meaningfully and effortlessly."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Colder Fresher Longer

With a strong commitment to creating a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet, Colder Fresher Longer is a company focused on repurposing, recycling and finding innovative ways to give new life to everyday products such as water bottles, plastic bottles, plastics, textile scrap and other materials. The company's goal is to create high performance products that are created out of repurposed materials to add value to its customers' businesses by using more sustainable practices. Colder Fresher Longer's unique manufacturing techniques enables it to recycle and convert items such as shredded textiles and fibers into finished products that are used for sustainable packaging. Colder Fresher Longer offers high-qualify packaging and cold chain packaging products that are focused on reducing their customers' costs and total waste.

