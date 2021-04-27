PlantX Announces Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur Venus Williams as Company Ambassador

One of the most accomplished athletes in sports, Williams' impressive and lengthy career is highlighted by her seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals. Williams first discovered a plant-based lifestyle in 2011 after being diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome. The diagnosis forced Williams to take a pause from her professional tennis career to search for a solution that would help alleviate her symptoms, which led her to embark on a journey of transitioning to a plant-based diet. Her dedication to fueling her body with a plant-based diet yielded powerful results which led her to a successful return to her tennis career.

Williams' plant-based lifestyle motivated her to start her own vegan protein company, Happy Viking. The Happy Viking Plant Protein Shake was inspired by Williams' post-workout recipe and will soon be available on both the Canadian and United States PlantX e-commerce platforms.

"I'm extremely excited to be partnering with PlantX. It is the first marketplace of its kind and I wish it had been around when I was transitioning to a plant-based diet over a decade ago," said Williams, PlantX Ambassador. "Living a plant-based lifestyle has improved my quality of life and I am looking forward to working with PlantX to help others learn about the benefits of living plant-based."

Williams will share her personal experience with plant-based eating and lifestyle to help drive awareness to PlantX's growing platform and product offerings. She will curate a list of her favorite PlantX products through a dedicated "Venus' Favorites" section on the PlantX website and help further promote the Company's offerings to her dedicated audiences across her personal platforms. The new partnership highlights that Williams is now truly invested in the Company and its ongoing growth.

"Venus' success as an elite plant-based athlete is incredibly inspiring. I am thrilled that our values align so powerfully in a way that can encourage people to give plant-based living a try", said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "Our partnership with Venus aims to celebrate these values and raise awareness of the benefits that a plant-based lifestyle can provide."

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. At the age of 14, Williams quickly took the world of tennis by storm, rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. In addition to her athletic success, Williams parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into three successful business ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward active wear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, a full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr and plant-based protein company Happy Viking. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. More information can be found at www.venuswilliams.com.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

