PlantX Appoints Fred Leigh as Executive Chairman

Mr. Leigh, who previously served on the PlantX Advisory Board, has four decades of capital markets experience, having played key founding and executive roles in establishing and scaling numerous public companies. With a robust business development experience, Mr. Leigh has assisted various public companies throughout his career. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Mr. Leigh will provide leadership to the Company's Management and Board.

"I always look to be involved in scalable business models with potential, a focused vision and dedication to making a positive difference," said PlantX Executive Chairman, Fred Leigh. "I enjoy working along with strong founders who are dedicated, passionate and fully committed to their work. With Sean Dollinger as the relentless founder and the amazing PlantX team, I am honored to act and serve as Executive Chairman of PlantX."

"It is amazing that someone of Mr. Leigh's stature believes in PlantX," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We see this as vote of confidence to have Mr. Leigh lead our company as Executive Chairman."

PlantX Board of Directors

In addition to Mr. Leigh, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Lorne Rapkin – Mr. Rapkin brings a rich entrepreneurial background with extensive senior management experience in almost all industries, including financial services, real estate, professional service automotive, manufacturing, and media. Mr. Rapkin's expertise as a financial advisor for publicly listed companies focuses on assisting clients to reach compliance with IFRS accounting standards.

Peter Simeon – Mr. Simeon is an accomplished lawyer with over 19 years of experience spanning securities, corporate commercial and securities law and mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Simeon acts as an independent director on several publicly traded companies in Canada.

Quinn Field-Dyte – Mr. Field-Dyte is an experienced executive having held titles of Director, Chief Executive and Financial Officers at several companies. Mr. Field-Dyte is also on the board of 6 other companies.

Ralph Moxness – Mr. Moxness is the President of Greenfields Investment Corporation which provides corporate finance and merger & acquisition advisory services. Mr. Moxness has extensive experience on boards of both private and public companies in his career.

Alex Hoffman – Ms. Hoffman has worked in the creative field for the past 10 years and has a passion for design and an appreciation for beauty. Ms. Hoffman has joined PlantX to oversee all brand marketing activities, establish and execute key processes to enable rapid growth, in addition to working closely with the founding team to refine the brand's message for key segments and capitalize on emerging opportunities/collaborations.

Corporate Update

PlantX announced that it has dissolved its Advisory Board, which was previously chaired by Mr. Fred Leigh. The Company believes that the appointment of Mr. Leigh as Executive Chairman will mitigate the effects of the dissolution of the Advisory Board and will provide additional cost-savings. The Company thanks each member of the Advisory Board who provided their time to this Company initiative.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

