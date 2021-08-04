PlantX Appoints Lorne Rapkin as New CEO and Announces Other Management Transitions

Mr. Rapkin, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, brings a robust financial acumen and unique business expertise to the CEO position. Mr. Rapkin will be tasked with meeting the demands of PlantX's strategic growth in an evolving industry and ensuring the execution of the Company's future development plans.

"I feel very privileged to continue to serve PlantX as its CEO," said Mr. Rapkin. "Having started with the company when it was just a vision on paper, I have been involved in both the financial aspects of PlantX and its day-to-day operations. Working under Julia's leadership has been an honour and I am determined to build on her legacy and prioritize PlantX's critical mission, while striving to achieve our shareholders' and customers' expectations."

"As PlantX transitions into a new chapter, we have seen a rising interest and demand among our shareholders to strengthen the Company," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Lorne's appointment as CEO aims to integrate our shareholders' views within the overall direction of the Company. As Chief Financial Officer, he has had an integral role in the founding of PlantX, and he has been adding exceptional value ever since. Lorne is a natural born leader whose strategic vision and strong work ethic will strengthen PlantX to ensure its long-term success."

Ms. Julia Frank will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer. As CEO and one of the Company's first employees, Ms. Frank was instrumental in successfully guiding PlantX through its early growth stage. Ms. Frank will continue to add value by capitalizing on her extensive business administration skills to help ensure the efficient execution of the Company's growth strategy and vision.

"Leading PlantX has been one of the most fulfilling career highlights for me and I am humbled by what we have managed to achieve so far," said Ms. Frank. "I look forward to continuing to execute on our mission. Lorne is an incredible colleague and professional and I am glad to see him succeed me as CEO."

"On behalf of the entire PlantX family, we would like to thank Julia for her dedication and impact that she has had at PlantX's since her appointment as CEO," said Mr. Dollinger. "Julia's leadership has been exemplary, and we are delighted that she will continue in the COO position."

Mr. Shariq Khan succeeds Mr. Rapkin as PlantX's new Chief Financial Officer from his current role as Director of Finance.

"Shariq has a reliable and proven track record of high-quality financial reporting, regulatory compliance and strategic corporate governance and he has been a huge asset to the Company since he joined us," said Mr. Dollinger. "He is very results-driven and demonstrated a true commitment to the Company's long-term values and financial goals."

"It has been a privilege to work for PlantX and I am proud of the significant progress we have had in such a short period of time," said Mr. Khan. "I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology and our international footprint. I look forward to helping the company deliver an incredible experience to customers and other key stakeholders."

Corporate Updates

In addition to the recent changes to its management team, PlantX is pleased to announce the following key corporate updates:

The PlantX brick-and-mortar store in San Diego, California will be opening in September 2021 .

will be opening in . The "New Deli" PlantX brick-and-mortar store in Squamish, British Columbia will be rebranded as "PlantX Market".

will be rebranded as "PlantX Market". The Company has recently launched its U.S. meal-delivery program and expanded its Canadian meal delivery service.

PlantX has completed its integration as a seller on Walmart Canada Marketplace and Hudson's Bay Marketplace.

PlantX's wholly owned subsidiary, Little West, LLC, has completed its integration into the Company's operational structures. Customers can now purchase Little West cold-pressed juices on the PlantX U.S. e-commerce platform.

The Company has granted 50,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Khan. The RSUs have a term of one (1) year of which one quarter (1/4) of the RSUs will vest every three (3) months from the date of grant.

