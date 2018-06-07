Planview recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide

Planview's PPM-related products include Planview® Enterprise One, for enterprise-wide portfolio and resource management, Planview® PPM Pro, for mid-tier project portfolio management, Planview Projectplace®, for collaborative work management, and Planview LeanKit®, enterprise Kanban for engineers.

According to the May 2018 report, "The estimated $2.5 billion project portfolio management market is an 'umbrella' enterprise software market, composed of a growing set of both existing and new PPM submarkets. As such, the PPM market demonstrates stability, as well as an increasing level of change."1

"We feel this Magic Quadrant is 100 percent consistent with our perspective on the evolution of the PPM market and the need in today's enterprises for a broader approach to work and resource management (WRM)," said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. "Over the past several years, Planview has made significant organic and inorganic investments to transform our portfolio of offerings into the most comprehensive WRM solution in the market that can help every one of our customers accelerate the strategy-to-delivery aspect of their business."

The report goes on to state, "The need for PPM leaders to consider applying more diverse combinations of PPM tools, capabilities and consulting services in today's enterprises is driven by an evolving PPM life cycle. This life cycle goes well beyond the basic convergence of the project execution elements of time, people and projects that triggered the market 20 years ago. It also drives a growing need for PPM leaders to adopt simplified ways to use multiple PPM tools to support the life cycle without introducing technology redundancy."2

Planview's work and resource management solutions support all the ways organizations work. By breaking down silos, connecting teams, integrating portfolios, and providing executive level visibility enterprise-wide, Planview solutions ensure organizations can plan and scale more effectively to deliver customer value faster.

In November 2017, Planview announced Planview Enterprise One – the first enterprise solution that goes beyond point tools for project portfolio management, enterprise architecture, and collaborative work management. Planview added Lean-Agile with the acquisition of LeanKit in December 2017 to help organizations orchestrate strategic execution across all work, people, and resources. And, in February 2018, Planview announced Planview PPM Pro, formerly Planview Innotas, with new capabilities to drive PPM adoption and long-term success for every PMO.

Planview will showcase its work and resource management solutions at the Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summits 2018 in London, England, June 6-7, and National Harbor, Maryland, June 12-14.

Download a complimentary copy of the new Magic Quadrant report.

About Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summits 2018

PPM leaders should attend to learn how to scale their PPM processes, tools and functions to position their organization for success in the digital era. Pioneer new approaches, partner with teams to create a culture of change, and build bridges to get from strategy to effective execution.

