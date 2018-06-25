Plasan North America Recognized for Quality Excellence

Plasan North America received 3-Star honors at Raytheon's IDS Supplier Excellence Conference recently held in Boston. The awards are given annually to suppliers who surpass quality expectations in the military and defense market.

"It is an honor for our entire organization to receive such a prestigious award," said Adrienne Stevens, CEO of Plasan North America. "We are proud to be a part of a such a dedicated team focused on superior performance, while also delivering the latest product innovations to our customers."

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery.

Plasan also announced that the company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification, following a comprehensive audit conducted by Intertek, a leading quality assurance provider to industries worldwide.

"This certification is a testament to our team's continued commitment to meeting the complex and evolving needs of our customers," Stevens said. "The work we do demands we adhere to precision quality and strict performance standards, and this certification is a reflection on our world-class workforce and equal commitment to quality and innovation."

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality standard that defines Quality Management System (QMS) requirements and performance. The specifications are outlined in a rigorous audit process that challenges organizations to assess risks, improve effectiveness of their QMS, and enhance customer satisfaction through continuous improvement.

About Plasan

Plasan is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of armor and composite material survivability solutions and structural components for the defense, homeland security, naval, automotive, and aerospace markets. Armor designed and produced by Plasan can be found on more than 32,000 armored platforms fielded worldwide. Plasan's capabilities include: design and prototyping, advanced ballistic lab & field tests, real-time simulation, and manufacturing. Plasan North America's state-of-the-art, 350,000-square-foot facility is proudly located in Grand Rapids, Mich. More information about Plasan North America and its products can be found at www.plasan-na.com.

