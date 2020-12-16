Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc. changes name to Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.

OMNI CT launches OMNI200™

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - OMNI CT is pleased to announce our flagship product: The OMNI200TM Gasification and Plasma Refining System (GPRSTM). OMNI200TM converts any solid energetic material into OMNISyngasTM and OMNIRock™. OMNISyngas™ is used to produce hydrogen, bio-fuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity. OMNIRockTM inert vitrified material has many uses including abrasives and slag cement.

To learn more about how OMNI CT enables the circular economy please visit http://www.omnict.com/

