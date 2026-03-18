Plasencia Cigars Brings Five Generations of Craftsmanship to the Block During the Week of the Big Game

MIAMI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasencia Cigars, a world-renowned premium tobacco grower and maker of award-winning cigars since 1865, returned to The Block during Super Bowl week as a premium sponsor, activating February 5–7 in the days leading up to the championship game.

Click to view event video: PLASENCIA CIGARS, BLOCK DURING THE WEEK OF THE BIG GAME - YouTube

Guest smoking Plasencia cigar Plasencia Cigars

Produced by premier sports representation and marketing agency Athletes First, The Block is one of the most respected invitation-only hospitality environments of Super Bowl week—an elevated, multi-day experience where elite professional football players, Hall of Famers, entertainers, influencers, industry insiders, investors, and brand leaders gather in a setting designed for world-class hospitality, conversation, and meaningful connection.

For Plasencia, the environment reflects natural alignment. For five generations, the Plasencia family has built its reputation through agriculture, craftsmanship, and relationships that value time and credibility over spectacle.

During the three-day event, Plasencia welcomed invited guests into a custom Plasencia Lounge at the historic St. Joseph's Art Society. The space offered a relaxed setting for attendees to enjoy selections from the Alma Fuerte and Reserva Original lines while conversations unfolded naturally throughout the week.

An outdoor smoking terrace extended the experience, offering guests a setting to enjoy Plasencia cigars while stepping away from the pace of Super Bowl week.

Over the three days, approximately 2,000 invited guests moved through The Block, with more than 300 premium cigars served within the Plasencia Lounge and terrace environments.

"This week is about presence with purpose," said Ed Bello, CEO of Plasencia Cigars. "We participate in environments where craftsmanship and authenticity are understood. The Block brings together people who value both."

Plasencia's continued participation reflects the evolution of its partnership with Athletes First. Initially invited to organically integrate into the experience, the brand has steadily deepened its role—demonstrating alignment with the caliber, discretion, and cultural relevance that define The Block.

Rather than a traditional activation, Plasencia's presence centered on creating moments of pause amid one of the most high-energy weeks in sports. Conversations unfolded naturally and relationships were strengthened in an environment where hospitality and craftsmanship could be appreciated without fanfare.

As Super Bowl week continues to evolve into a convergence of sport, culture, business, and entertainment, Plasencia Cigars remains committed to participating in environments that value heritage, restraint, and intentional growth. The brand looks forward to continuing its partnership with Athletes First in 2027.

PLASENICA CIGARS



Handcrafting nature's perfection for five generations. With roots dating back to 1865, Plasencia Cigars stands at the pinnacle of cigar excellence. A vertically integrated, family-owned company, Plasencia oversees every step of the process—from seed to smoke—producing some of the world's most revered and award-winning cigars, including the only certified 100% organic cigar in the market, Plasencia Reserva Original. The brand is now synonymous with multigenerational legacy, an obsession with quality, and a relentless passion for innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.PlasenciaCigars.com

and follow us @PlasenciaCigars on social media.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Pineres

786-541-7411

[email protected]

SOURCE Plasencia Cigars