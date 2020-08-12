Plasma Air Technology Deployed Throughout Rochester Institute of Technology Campus as School Readies to Reopen

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Air, the leading innovator in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, announces today that its ionization systems have been selected by Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to be deployed campus-wide as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus. This private research university has a student population of 16,000 students spread over its 1,300-acre campus. When it welcomes students back this fall, it will have one of the most effective air purification solutions installed throughout its residence halls, classrooms, and common areas.

As America struggles to reopen colleges and universities in the fall, experts are recommending implementing IAQ solutions to prevent infection and safeguard students and faculty. RIT's president, Dr. David C. Munson Jr., states the school is "making visible improvements" to create a safe environment for students. However, one improvement that may not be visible is their investment in indoor air quality. This initiative, led by RIT's Infrastructure and Health Technologies task force, tapped their in-house experts to research possible IAQ solutions.

In an RIT biology lab, Professor André Hudson spent hours this summer testing products to see whether they were effective at killing and filtering microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. He was one of several in-house experts that RIT's task force sought advice from when deciding what precautions to implement. "This was to confirm the published claims made by manufacturers," said Hudson. "Companies, of course, are going to report that their products are very effective at killing the coronavirus and other microbes, so before the university spent a lot of money purchasing them, we wanted to make sure they were independently confirmed."

Hudson's tests and analysis helped determine that Plasma Air's HVAC ionization systems would be effective solutions to neutralize viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and other airborne contaminants. Another expert that was consulted was Jennifer Schneider, the Eugene H. Fram Chair of Applied Critical Thinking and a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering Technology, Environmental Management and Safety. She is a certified industrial hygienist whose background is in disaster science and HAZMAT and has been advising the task force on putting the right mix of controls in place—engineered systems, behavioral expectations, and personal protective equipment. "RIT is investing resources in a way that will provide the best protection we can," Schneider states.

Plasma Air's HVAC needlepoint and tube-style bipolar ionization solutions safely reduce harmful airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, VOCs and odors. "We know that virus aerosols can be transmitted on air currents," says Larry Sunshine, President of Plasma Air. "RIT's test results prove that Plasma Air ionization solutions are ideal for mitigating the risk of airborne transmission and contamination by reducing the bioburden in the air."

While the immediate concern is this fall, the task force has also been thinking long term. John Moore, associate vice president of facilities management and a co-chair of the task force, said many of the changes RIT is implementing would benefit the university even after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

"We're strategic about what we put in place, and many of these changes will continue to benefit the university for years to come," said Moore. "For example, the air ionization systems will continue to provide fresh, clean air for years."

