Plasma Air's Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization Technology Passes

Plasma Air is the only bipolar ionizer company to have multiple products validated to the UL 2998 standard. "We are pleased to have our entire line of 600 and 7000 Series ionizers pass the testing with a few more products coming in the weeks ahead. We receive many health-related questions regarding ozone exposure since our solutions are often being used to combat airborne viruses, like the coronavirus," states Larry Sunshine, President of Plasma Air. "This gives our customers peace of mind knowing their indoor air is being purified without harmful byproducts. "