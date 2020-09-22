Plasma Cloud Welcomes Streakwave Wireless, Inc., As Master Distributor

HONG KONG and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Cloud, a fast growing cloud-managed networking equipment provider, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Streakwave Wireless, Inc., a global distributor of top tier wireless networking, IP video, and IP telephony equipment.

Quality cloud management usually comes at a price, but thanks to Plasma Cloud's turnkey solution, Streakwave Wireless can now offer its customers mesh capable remotely managed WiFi Access Points and PoE Switches with powerful cloud management tools included at no additional cost. The timing could not be better with so many professionals working remotely who could benefit from an easily deployable cloud managed wireless network, as well as SMB enterprises looking for powerful but cost effective solutions to support existing or new infrastructure. This partnership also represents yet another successful breakthrough for Plasma Cloud, allowing it to expand its market reach to North America, Australia and New Zealand.

"The entire team at Plasma Cloud couldn't be happier to announce the partnership with Streakwave Wireless," said Marek Lindner, Director at Plasma Cloud Limited. "This is another important milestone for our fast-growing company. Collaborating with Streakwave, a trusted global industry leader in the distribution of networking equipment, enables us to extend our market reach while knowing our customers are in the capable hands of Streakwave's professional team providing quality customer service. Plasma Cloud is truly excited to set off on this journey together with Streakwave."

"This is an exciting opportunity for Streakwave as well" added Joshua Farlow, Executive VP of Sales. "The timing is perfect for the addition of another feature rich yet cost-conscious WiFi manufacturer to enter the US market." He continued; "Plasma Cloud is uniquely positioned to capture the present increased market demand. Once IT professionals get a taste, the product will easily move into the SMB enterprise market. This could be a perfect storm."

About Plasma Cloud

Plasma Cloud offers a smart and affordable turnkey solution to cover all your needs in and around your network. The company's white labeled mesh capable WiFi Access Points and PoE Switches come in various sizes and are bundled with a lifetime free fully customizable cloud-based management software. Plasma Cloud's technology team has built the fastest and most scalable network management cloud system allowing you to deploy, scale and manage your devices and networks from anywhere at any time. It is engineered to be so simple that there will be no need to spend countless hours configuring your network: just plug and play!

About Streakwave Wireless, Inc.

Streakwave Wireless, Inc. is a global value-added distributor with its corporate headquarters in San Jose, CA with sales and distribution facilities located in Salt Lake City, UT and Cincinnati, OH. Streakwave also operates international business units in Melbourne, Australia and Canterbury, New Zealand. Streakwave offers complete lines of wireless broadband networking equipment, telecommunication solutions, IP surveillance/security systems, IP telephony, and power management technologies from top-tier manufacturers. Primarily, Streakwave serves the enterprise, education, government, healthcare, security, service provider, hospitality, oil and gas, and telecommunication markets.

