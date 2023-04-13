Plasma cutting machine market size to grow by USD 1,119.84 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by enhanced accuracy in cutting operations - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plasma cutting machine market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,119.84 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.23%. The market is driven by an enhanced accuracy of plasma cutting machines in cutting operations. Plasma cutting machines use a variety of gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, or a mix of hydrogen, nitrogen, and argon to ensure precise and accurate cuts. Hence, the use of plasma cutting machines is increasing in end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. In addition, vendors in the market are launching high-precision plasma systems to cater to the needs of different end-users. For instance, ESAB Corp. offers enhanced versions of its 200-, 300- and 400-amp versions of its iSeries high-precision plasma systems. These machines provide the required accuracy and precision during cutting operations. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on the market size and other key parameters for historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027

Global Plasma cutting machine market – Vendor Analysis

The global plasma cutting machine market is fragmented and the market presents a highly competitive landscape for all the vendors. Vendors compete to acquire a significant share of the market, with the aim of expanding and growing in terms of their product portfolios. Vendors operating in the market witness the maximum demand from the automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery industries. Several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient plasma cutting machines, which is leading to strong competition with their international counterparts. Hence, international players in the global plasma cutting machine market are focusing on expanding their footprint in developing countries and adopting automation and robotics to differentiate their products and increase their product portfolios. Such developments are intensifying the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

AJAN ELEKTRONIK - The company offers plasma cutting machines such as standard CNC plasma cutting machines and pipe CNC plasma cutting machines.

- The company offers plasma cutting machines such as standard CNC plasma cutting machines and pipe CNC plasma cutting machines. Automated Cutting Machinery Inc. - The company offers plasma cutting machines such as Bevel cutting plasma and Straight cutting plasma.

- The company offers plasma cutting machines such as Bevel cutting plasma and Straight cutting plasma. C and G Systems Corp. - The company offers plasma cutting machines such as Taurus and Challenger precision CNC plasma cutting systems.

- The company offers plasma cutting machines such as Taurus and Challenger precision CNC plasma cutting systems. ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS - The company offers plasma cutting machines such as EPL plasma cutting machine.

- The company offers plasma cutting machines such as EPL plasma cutting machine. ESAB Corp.

Hornet Cutting Systems

Hypertherm Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc.

Kjellberg Holding GmbH

Koike Aronson Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kongsberg PCS

Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

NISSAN TANAKA Corp.

SICK AG

Spiro International SA

The Lincoln Electric Co.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (portable and stationary), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial construction, electrical equipment, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the portable segment will be significant over the forecast period. Portable plasma cutting machines offer ease of operation and mobility. They are capable of performing high-quality cuts at high cutting speeds. These machines are mainly used in the construction, repair, and maintenance sectors. Thus, the growth of the construction sector and the rapid expansion of the automobile industry will fuel the growth of the portable segment over the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global plasma cutting machine market.

APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increased government funding for end-user industries has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. For instance, in May 2020 , India announced an economic stimulus package of about USD 260 billion to help enterprises recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the newly launched vehicle scrappage policy in India to phase out and recycle old vehicles is expected to drive the demand for plasma cutting machines in the country. In addition, the increasing demand for plasma cutting machines across industries, such as automotive, has encouraged several vendors operating in the regional market to launch technologically advanced products. Such factors are driving the growth of the plasma cutting machines market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The increase in M&A activities and strategic alliances is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on partnerships and strategic alliances to gain higher market shares, gain access to new products, and expand their geographic reach. Some vendors are acquiring smaller players to widen their product offerings and gain access to new technologies. For instance, in March 7, 2023, ESAB Corp. acquired Swift-Cut, a global provider of CNC plasma cutting systems. Such activities among vendors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high installation cost of plasma cutting machines will challenge the growth of the market. Initial investments required to install a plasma cutting machine are about six times larger than a gas cutting machine. Also, retrofitting these machines cost considerably more than gas cutting machines. The high cost associated with the installation discourages many manufacturers to opt for plasma cutting machines. These factors hinder the growth of the global plasma cutting machines market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this plasma cutting machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plasma cutting machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the plasma cutting machine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plasma cutting machine market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plasma cutting machine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports consisting of trends analysis, market size, and segment insights and strategies for various growth opportunities.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gas cutting machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.42 million . The market is segmented by product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine), application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine), application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The metal-cutting tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,753.56 million . The market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Plasma Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,119.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJAN ELEKTRONIK, C and G Systems Corp., ESAB Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc., Kjellberg Holding GmbH, Koike Aronson Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Kongsberg PCS, Messer Cutting Systems Inc., NISSAN TANAKA Corp., SICK AG, Spiro International SA, The Lincoln Electric Co., Automated Cutting Machinery Inc., and ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plasma cutting machine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plasma cutting machine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Electrical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Electrical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Electrical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Electrical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Electrical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AJAN ELEKTRONIK

Exhibit 123: AJAN ELEKTRONIK - Overview



Exhibit 124: AJAN ELEKTRONIK - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AJAN ELEKTRONIK - Key offerings

12.4 Automated Cutting Machinery Inc.

Exhibit 126: Automated Cutting Machinery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Automated Cutting Machinery Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Automated Cutting Machinery Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 C and G Systems Corp.

Exhibit 129: C and G Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: C and G Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: C and G Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS

Exhibit 132: ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: ERMAKSAN MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Key offerings

12.7 ESAB Corp.

Exhibit 135: ESAB Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ESAB Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: ESAB Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Esprit Automation Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Haco NV

Exhibit 141: Haco NV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Haco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Haco NV - Key offerings

12.10 Hornet Cutting Systems

Exhibit 144: Hornet Cutting Systems - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hornet Cutting Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hornet Cutting Systems - Key offerings

12.11 Hypertherm Inc.

Exhibit 147: Hypertherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hypertherm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hypertherm Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 150: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc.

Exhibit 155: Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Jorgenson Machine Tools Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Kjellberg Holding GmbH

Exhibit 158: Kjellberg Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Kjellberg Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Kjellberg Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Koike Aronson Inc.

Exhibit 161: Koike Aronson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Koike Aronson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Koike Aronson Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

Exhibit 169: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio