Plasma Derived Medicine Market to Surpass US$ 53,136.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global plasma derived medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 33,450 million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market:

Major market players are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to drive the global plasma derived medicine market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, announced that it had acquired a portfolio of four plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from Saol Therapeutics, a commercial specialty pharmaceutical company focused on addressing the medical needs of unserved or underserved patient population.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global plasma derived medicine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and agreements by the key market players. For instance, in March 2020, Grifols, S.A., a multinational pharmaceutical and chesmical manufacturer, announced collaboration with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other Federal public health agencies to collect plasma from convalescent COVID-19 patients, process this specific plasma, and carry out the necessary preclinical and clinical studies to determine if anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin therapy can be used successfully to treat the COVID-19.

Among product types, the immunoglobulins segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period, owing to its increased usage in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications. For instance, in June 2021, Grifols, S.A., a multinational pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer, began the commercialization of HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin made from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period owing to the increasing research activities and adoption of strategies such as partnerships by the key players operating in the region. For instance, in April 2020, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, and Kedrion, an international company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapeutic products, announced a global collaboration for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a human plasma-derived Anti-SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) polyclonal immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients.

Key players operating in the global plasma derived medicine market include Grifols, S.A., SK Plasma, Fusion Healthcare, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LFB, Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Kedrion, Shanghai RAAS, ADMA Biologics Inc., Kamada Pharmaceuticals, and Biotest AG.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Product Type:

Albumin



Coagulation factors



Immunoglobulins



Others

Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Indication:

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)



Bleeding Disorders



Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)



Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy



Guillain-Barre Syndrome



Multifocal Motor Neuropathy



Liver Diseases



Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia



Infections



Other Orphan Diseases

Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

