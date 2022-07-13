Plasma Derived Therapy Market Size to hit US$ 41.1 Billion, Worldwide, by 2030, Exclusive Study by Growth Plus Reports

Jul 13, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth plus reports published the latest research study on "Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Protein Derived (Immunoglobulin, Clotting Factors, and Albumin), Application (Infectious Diseases and Hereditary Diseases), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" The Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market is expected to clock US$ ~41.1 billion by 2030 as plasma therapy emerges as a promising option for treatment and boosting the immunity of COVID-19 patients.
The global plasma derived therapy market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Protein-derived, Application, End-User, and Region.
Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/plasma-derived-therapy-market/7675
Excerpts from 'By Protein-derived'
According to protein-derived the market has been segmented majorly into: -
- Immunoglobulin
- Clotting Factor
- Albumin
The immunoglobulin segment holds the largest market share owing to its beneficial effects in the treatment of rare diseases such as autoimmune disorders, infections, etc.
The immunoglobulins market is expected to witness high growth due to increased use in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications. For instance, in June 2021, Grifols, S.A., launched HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin derived from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis.
Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'
Based on applications, the plasma derived therapy market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories, viz.
- Infectious diseases
- Hereditary Diseases
- Others
The infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the plasma derived therapy market. A sudden outbreak of infectious diseases such as H1N1, COVID-19, etc. has increased the demand for plasma derived therapy products for faster recovery of patients with critical health conditions.
Plasma therapy has recently seen increased growth in cosmetics, dermatology, and dental applications. The platelet-rich plasma is used in skin rejuvenation treatment for wrinkles, fine lines, and volume. In PRP the patient's own plasma is used to boost the collagen in the skin and to provide a younger-looking skin. Some of the factors that contribute to the market growth are the results of treatment last longer up to 18 months to 2 years, and the number of sitting required for the treatment is also less. Moreover, leukocyte-rich PRP (LR-PRP) is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. LR-PRP promotes bone rejuvenation by improving cell viability, proliferation, migration, osteogenesis, and angiogenesis in vitro & in vivo; however, these products have negative effects when compared to pure type. In contrast, these are effective soft tissue reconstruction tools that reduce operating time, postoperative pain, and the risk of wound healing complications.
Request for sample page of this Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/plasma-derived-therapy-market/7675
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
The global plasma derived therapy market has been segmented into: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World (RoW)
North America is expected to command the largest share in the plasma derived therapy market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the World (RoW).
The large share of North America in the global market can largely be attributed to the early approval of plasma derived products, and high investments in the research & development sector. For instance, since the detection of the first case of COVID-19, the U.S. FDA has ramped up medical countermeasures for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The government of the U.S. has collaborated with multiple non-government organizations and biotech companies to develop "hyperimmune" treatment products from convalescent plasma with an aim to boost the immune response of infected patients. Furthermore, the growing use of immunoglobulin in various therapeutic areas and advanced healthcare infrastructure for storing & maintaining high-quality source plasma have also played a crucial role in the growth of this region in the global plasma-derived therapy market.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global plasma derived therapy market are:-
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Biotest AG
- CSL Limited
- Grifols, S.A
- KedrionS.p.A
- LFB
- Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A., Inc
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc
- Octapharma AG
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- Among others
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2021
|
USD ~ 25.4 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2031
|
USD ~ 41.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of ~ 6.2% from 2022 to 2030
|
Base year for estimation
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Protein Derived, Application, End-User
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Quick buy this report here: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=Fp7JAvNmwT4ENneBrdXoH8iuqhOEKOTs34vbY6id&report_id=7675&license=Single
About Us:
Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as 'Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company' in 2020.
Contact:
Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Growth Plus Reports
Share this article