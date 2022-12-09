Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Major players in the plasma fractionation market are Baxter International Inc, Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols S.A, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Chinese Biological Products Inc, Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corporation, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371382/?utm_source=PRN







The global plasma fractionation market is expected to grow from $24.04 billion in 2021 to $25.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The plasma fractionation market is expected to grow to $35.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26%.



The plasma fractionation market consists of sales of plasma fractionation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacture of essential pharmaceutical products that are used to treat immune deficiencies or bleeding disorders.Plasma fractionation refers to the process of separating the various components of blood plasma.



It also helps to combine manufacturing steps to isolate, in a sequential and integrated manner, the crude fractions that are further purified into separate therapeutic products.



The main types of plasma fractionation market products are immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, albumin, and protease inhibitors.Immunoglobulins is used to treat a wide range of disorders, including primary and secondary immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases.



Immunoglobulins (Ig) and antibodies are glycoproteins produced by plasma cells that the immune system utilizes to recognize and neutralise foreign objects such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The various applications are in immunology, hematology, neurology, critical care, hemato-oncology, and rheumatology and various end users are in hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.



North America was the largest region in the plasma fractionation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in plasma fractionation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market going forward.Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention, their examples include diseased such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.



Treatment of patients with chronic diseases through access to plasma products reduces morbidity, improves the quality of life, and is cost-effective, this will in turn increase the demand for plasma fractionation.For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency, in 2021, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



As per April 2021 data these diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.Therefore, Increasing cases of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing service market.



Therefore, an increasing number of chronic diseases of all ages is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the plasma fractionation market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as HYCON that work on self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in Jun 2021 GAE a Germany-based company that manufactures systems for pharmaceutical sectors, launched HYCON, a fully automatic separator.That enables one-touch production for the separation of blood plasma and plasma proteins in clean room applications.



With the help of the self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator helps to improve hygienic conditions, cross-contamination prevention, and batch safety.



In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan based pharmaceutical company acquired Shire plc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Takedaâ€™s position in the United States and Japan has been strengthened and has its global footprint through the development of innovative medicines such as plasma fractionation systems that serve more than in 80 countries.



Moreover, this acquisition strengthens and allows Takeda to have a more global, robust, and modality-diverse pipeline while focusing on breakthrough innovation. Shire Plc, is a US-based biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the plasma fractionation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The plasma fractionation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides plasma fractionation market statistics, including plasma fractionation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an plasma fractionation market share, detailed plasma fractionation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the plasma fractionation industry. This plasma fractionation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371382/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker