Plasma Fractionation Market: United States Dominates as the Hub of Plasma Collection Centers, Asia-Pacific Shows Promising Growth

The global plasma fractionation market is currently estimated to be worth $5 billion in 2023 and is poised to exhibit a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035. The increasing prevalence of rare diseases and the rising demand for plasma-derived therapies are driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Dynamics

Rise in Rare Diseases: Over the past two decades, the number of patients affected by rare diseases has significantly increased, with over 410 million people currently suffering from rare and chronic disorders. This has led to a growing demand for plasma-derived therapies, which have proven to be effective treatment options for these conditions.

Plasma Collection Centers in the US: Currently, the United States is home to approximately 80% of the world's plasma donation centers. The country supplies over 70% of the plasma used in the manufacturing of plasma-derived therapies through the process of plasma fractionation.

Importance of Plasma Fractionation: Plasma fractionation is a critical process for separating and purifying key blood plasma components, including immunoglobulins, albumins, anticoagulant factors, and protease inhibitors. These refined components are used to formulate lifesaving therapeutics.

Recent Approvals: In April 2023, HYQVIA, a recombinant immunoglobulin, received approval for its expanded usage in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency in children aged 2-16 years. Such approvals underscore the significance of plasma-derived therapies in treating rare and complex diseases.

Challenges and Solutions

Shortage in Plasma Donations: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 20% reduction in plasma donations, resulting in a shortage of raw materials for plasma-derived therapies. To address this, various stakeholders, including government agencies and plasma fractionation companies, launched awareness campaigns to encourage plasma donation.

Market Consolidation: The market is consolidated, with large commercial plasma fractionators acquiring smaller regional players. Companies like Takeda and Grifols have acquired plasma collection centers to ensure a stable supply of plasma.

Advancements in Plasma Collection: Efforts are underway to enhance the efficiency and reduce the cost of plasma-derived therapies. Technological advancements in plasma collection, such as the Rika Plasma Donation System, aim to improve the donor experience and reduce procedure times.

Market Analysis

Distribution of Companies: The plasma fractionation market includes a mix of large, mid-sized, and small companies involved in the manufacturing of various plasma-derived products. More than 35 companies perform plasma fractionation in-house to manufacture these therapies.

Geographical Presence: Over 85 plasma facilities have been identified worldwide, with the majority located in the Asia-Pacific region. Nearly 20% of plasma fractionation companies can operate at all scales, from preclinical to commercial.

Product Segmentation: Immunoglobulins represent the largest segment in the plasma fractionation market, capturing over 45% of market share and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Demand and Supply: Currently, approximately 45% of demand for plasma-derived therapies is generated from North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in demand, driven by increased awareness and the potency of plasma-derived products.

Leading Companies

Key players in the plasma fractionation market include Baxter, Grifols, Kedrion, Octapharma, CSL, and Takeda Pharmaceutical, among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , GC Biopharma received approval to build a plasma fractionation plant in Indonesia .

In March 2023, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) established a strategic partnership with CSI Pharmacy to provide limited distribution rights to BPL's immune globulin product Gammaplex.

