Plasma Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 121.87 Mn, Evolution in Lighting Product Design Concepts to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Lamp Market by Application (RST, industrial, horticulture, sports and entertainment, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the plasma lamp market size between 2021 and 2026 is US 121.87 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The evolution in lighting product design concepts leading to premiumization is driving the plasma lamp market growth. Decorative lighting products such as plasma lamps are widely available, with distinct designs and price ranges. The rising demand for luxury plasma lamp products among premium customers has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new and unique designs. Several luxurious decorative lighting products, including plasma lamps, are manufactured in countries such as the UK, Italy , Spain , Germany , and the US. Thus, the premiumization of plasma lamp products has increased their adoption. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global plasma lighting market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The lack of standardization is challenging the plasma lamp market's growth. Plasma lamps cannot be replaced with traditional lighting products, especially in high-end residential units. Traditional lighting products include regular incandescent bulbs and tube lights and are economically priced. Space constraints in housing units reduce the need for plasma lamps. Thus, many consumers prefer traditional lighting, which is leading to a decline in the demand for plasma lamps. In addition, the increasing penetration of low-priced LED bulbs and tube lights will negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, governments of countries such as India and China are encouraging the use of LED lights, which is affecting the sales of plasma lamps. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By application, the RST segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Local municipal corporations and urban planners are making plans to install new streetlights and renovate existing lighting systems, which is driving the growth of this segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the plasma lamp market in the region.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

Ampleon Netherlands BV

BIRNS Inc.

Ceravision Ltd.

Creative Motion Industries Inc.

Gavita International B.V.

Hive Lighting Inc.

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumartix SA

MTFX Ltd.

Plasma International Technologies GmbH

Pure Plasma Lighting Inc.

RFHIC Corp.

Solaronix SA

Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc.

Tradeopia Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about vendors

Related Reports

UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is notably driving the UV lamp market growth. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They have a high initial cost but a marginally enhanced lifespan.

Laser Projector Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Better color and accuracy is driving the market. Laser projectors provide higher brightness uniformity and lesser brightness drop over the projector's lifetime. Furthermore, laser projectors frequently have stronger contrast than lamp-based projectors.

Plasma Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 121.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ampleon Netherlands BV, BIRNS Inc., Ceravision Ltd., Creative Motion Industries Inc., Gavita International B.V., Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Lumartix SA, MTFX Ltd., Plasma International Technologies GmbH, Pure Plasma Lighting Inc., RFHIC Corp., Solaronix SA, Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc., and Tradeopia Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 RST - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on RST - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on RST - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on RST - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on RST - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Horticulture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Horticulture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BIRNS Inc.

Exhibit 101: BIRNS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: BIRNS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: BIRNS Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Ceravision Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Ceravision Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ceravision Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ceravision Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Creative Motion Industries Inc.

Exhibit 107: Creative Motion Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Creative Motion Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Creative Motion Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Gavita International B.V.

Exhibit 110: Gavita International B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Gavita International B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Gavita International B.V. - Key offerings

10.7 Hive Lighting Inc.

Exhibit 113: Hive Lighting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hive Lighting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hive Lighting Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 116: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Lumartix SA

Exhibit 121: Lumartix SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Lumartix SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Lumartix SA - Key offerings

10.10 MTFX Ltd.

Exhibit 124: MTFX Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: MTFX Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: MTFX Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Plasma International Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 127: Plasma International Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Plasma International Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Plasma International Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Solaronix SA

Exhibit 130: Solaronix SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Solaronix SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Solaronix SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio